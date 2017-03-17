Ukraine: traffic recovery prompts Ryanair to join Wizz Air in LCC growth. Ukraine Int'l also expands

Two announcements by leading LCCs in quick succession may mark a significant development in Ukraine's aviation market. One came on 13-Mar-2016 from Wizz Air, the largest low cost airline in Eastern/Central Europe; the other on 15-Mar-2016 from Ryanair, the largest LCC (and largest airline) in all Europe.

Both expect opportunity in Ukraine's very low levels of air travel and low LCC seat share. Wizz Air, already Ukraine's leading low cost airline, will add four more new routes in summer 2017, to the four previously announced. Ryanair will enter Ukraine with 11 routes, adding competitive tension to the emerging low fares market there. The battle between the two for supremacy in Eastern/Central Europe opens up a new front.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's air traffic levels are enjoying a recovery from the slump of 2014 and 2015 caused by major geopolitical disruption and a severe recession. Passenger numbers jumped 21% in 2016.

The country's flag carrier and biggest airline, Ukraine International Airlines, has taken part in the traffic growth, but will need to ensure it can do this profitably after a period of losses. Risks remain, but the conditions are in place for further growth in Ukraine's air traffic. [3370 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: Ukraine's air traffic is recovering...

...but is very low compared with its population

Reported airport traffic in 2016 not back to 2013 level

Traffic is driven by economic growth and geopolitical events

Ukraine lost two airports from its reported data in 2014

OAG data indicate another strong year of growth in 2017

Ukraine is strongly biased toward short/medium haul

Ukraine International Airlines is the country's largest airline

Windrose Airlines is number two

Growth from Turkish Airlines, Belavia, LOT Polish and (less so) Lufthansa

LCC seat share in Ukraine is low

Wizz Air is the largest LCC in the Ukraine market

LCC routes to/from Ukraine numbered 29 before the newly announced Wizz Air and Ryanair services

Wizz Air's four new routes will take its total to 21 in summer 2017

Ryanair to enter Ukraine market with four routes from Kiev Boryspil in Oct-2017

Ryanair will also operate from Lviv, with seven routes to be confirmed

Ryanair to become number two LCC in Ukraine; but limited Wizz Air overlap

There is more growth to come in Ukraine Graphs and data: Ukraine: air passenger numbers (million), 2008 to 2016

Ukraine: growth rates in air passenger numbers and in real GDP, 2008 to 2016

Ukraine: air passenger numbers ('000) by airport, 2013 to 2016

Ukraine: leading airports by passenger numbers ('000), 2016

Ukraine weekly seats: 2015 to 2017

Ukraine: destination regions by share of international seats, week of 21-Aug-2017

Ukraine airlines by share of seats: week of 21-Aug-2017

Ukraine to all regions: weekly one way seats by leading airlines, 10-Mar-2014 to 21-Aug-2017

Ukraine: LCC seat share, 2007 to 2017

LCC routes from Ukraine in summer 2017 already announced before Mar-2017

Wizz Air new routes to/from Ukraine announced 13-Mar-2017

Ryanair new routes to/from Kiev announced 15-Mar-2017

Ryanair unconfirmed new routes to/from Lviv

