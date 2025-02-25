Winners and losers in the European airports passenger growth league in 2024

ACI Europe has published its annual report on air traffic development in Europe in 2024.

The report identifies a continuing shift towards the east, with the greatest gains being made there overall, in individual countries and at airports at most levels.

While traffic grew most in the 'MAJOR' largest airport category at London Heathrow Airport, for example, Istanbul Airport has sustained growth for longer, while Tirana and Chisinau airports topped the 'MEDIUM' category.

Overall, major western countries performed poorly, with negative figures, although there were individual exceptions, like at Rome's Fiumicino Airport.

The continuing war between Russia and Ukraine obviously impacted air travel in those countries, but also had a knock-on effect for Finland in particular.

SMALL airports continued to underperform generally, but leisure-driven and VFR-driven airports and LCC bases outperformed in the period, including some of those smaller ones.

Freight volume and aircraft movements recorded a dynamic increase in 2024.

In total, European air passenger traffic was up by 7.4% in 2024, and 1.8% above pre-pandemic levels.

This 'report on the ACI report' includes added observations by CAPA - Centre for Aviation.