Vietnam’s airlines start to gain international momentum
Airlines are beginning to ramp up services to and from Vietnam as the government loosens restrictions on overseas air routes and visitor entry. Many services were resumed in Feb-2022 and the rate is likely to pick up even more from the end of Mar-2022 as the Vietnamese tourism industry reopens.
Vietnam is one of multiple Asia-Pacific markets looking to reopen to tourists, with the Philippines, Malaysia and Australia among those that have recently made significant announcements in this regard. This is a particularly important step for Vietnam, as it is one of the region’s most popular destinations and tourism is a major contributor to the economy.
While some major markets remain heavily restricted, Vietnam’s airlines are beginning to restore routes where they can, both within Asia and outside the region. In some cases, the country’s airlines are launching new long haul flights to take advantage of changing market dynamics.
