Spain now Europe's biggest aviation market. Ryanair grows share to 22%

In the week commencing 02-Aug-2021, Spain is the biggest aviation market in Europe ranked by scheduled seat capacity. It has the number one international market and the number three domestic market (behind Russia and Turkey, so it has the biggest domestic market in Western Europe).

Before the pandemic Spain was number three in Europe overall, behind the UK and Germany.

Spain is at 70% of 2019 capacity in the week commencing 02-Aug-2021, more than any other leading Western European nation and ahead of the Europe-wide rate of 65%. The recovery in passenger traffic is lagging behind capacity (as for Europe as a whole), but the gap may be closing in Spain.

The top three airlines in Spain – Ryanair, Vueling and Iberia – have retained their pre-crisis rankings and increased their combined seat share from 42.5% to 50.6%. Ryanair has a 22.1% share versus 16.7% for Vueling and 11.8% for Iberia, but IAG as a group has 30.3%. IAG's acquisition of Air Europa would take this to 35.0%.

A resurgence in COVID-19 case rates in Spain has raised concerns of tighter travel restrictions, but good vaccination progress should mitigate this.