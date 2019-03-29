Ryanair to Armenia. CIS-to-W Europe underserved by LCCs
Reports that Ryanair is considering services to Armenia have focused attention on that country's existing aviation market and the potential for more low cost routes between Western Europe and the nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States.
Armenia, with a population of three million, is one of Eastern Europe's smaller markets. Annual seat capacity has been volatile in recent years, growing strongly in 2017 and 2018, but is set to fall this summer, according to OAG data. Russia and Russian airlines dominate Armenia's schedule. LCC share is small, but growing, and includes no routes to/from Western Europe.
The CIS nations in general are underserved by LCCs to/from Western Europe, but Moldova, with a similar population to Armenia's, has 12 such routes. Armenia would be only Ryanair's second CIS market after Ukraine. Wizz Air operates to Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova from Western Europe, and Vueling operates to Belarus and Russia (also served by Pobeda from Western Europe).
Outside the CIS, Eastern Europe includes some similarly sized countries with a much higher penetration of LCC links with Western Europe, including Croatia, Latvia, Lithuania and FYR Macedonia.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.