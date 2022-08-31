Qatar Investment Authority considers investments in Pakistani airports

Qatar has established itself as an influential player in the global air transport business by way of Qatar Airways’ passenger and cargo activities and the Doha Hamad Airport intercontinental hub.

But the emirate’s lesser-known activities include foreign airport investment and development. The sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), is a longstanding shareholder in both London Heathrow and St Petersburg Pulkovo airports.

Meanwhile, during the past few years Qatar Airways has attempted to conclude an investment with Moscow Vnukovo Airport, and has invested in the new airport under construction in Kigali, Rwanda.

QIA has turned its attention to the two largest airports in Pakistan: at Karachi and Islamabad. Those may seem underachievers, but the new airport under development at Gwadar, along with port facilities and a resort area, will ensure that Pakistan gets more attention from the global investment community.

It's better perhaps to be a ‘first mover’ in these circumstances.