New aircraft types will transform Australian airline fleets: part two – widebody developments
Australia’s airline fleet is in the early stages of a major transformation, with some replacement programmes having already begun and deliveries or orders pending for other new aircraft types.
The latest renewal phase began before the COVID-19 pandemic, although the ensuing industry crisis caused many airlines to revisit their fleet plans as part of broader restructuring efforts. Retirements of some types have also meant significant changes.
Part one of this analysis focused on the Australian narrowbody fleet, with the Boeing 737 MAX debuting this year for Virgin Australia and Bonza, and Qantas preparing to receive new Airbus models.
Part two will examine the widebody sector in Australia.
Restructuring moves during the pandemic have changed the fleet dramatically and it has emerged smaller. The Qantas Group is now the only major widebody player, and it has some significant new additions coming up.
