Manchester Airport Group’s GBP374 million loss as traffic falls by 90%

It is the moment of reckoning for all airport operators as they publish their financial report for 2020 – one that for many will have been the worst in their history.

It is such a momentous year that CAPA will shortly publish analysis of the top 100 operators.

Somewhere in the middle of that list is Manchester Airports Group (MAG), the operator of Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports and the largest airport group operator in the UK. MAG has been severely impacted by a double whammy of UK government restrictions (which, together with a raft of airlines, it challenged unsuccessfully in the courts) and entry restrictions into the US, which is a prime market from its lead airport.

This article examines those financial results, makes a brief comparison with other UK operators, and attempts to envisage the future for each of the airports, as well as considering that of Manchester’s Chinese-backed ‘Airport City’ project; one for which the wheels could have fallen off but haven’t – at least, not yet.