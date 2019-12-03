LCC Transavia's fleet cap lifted; it lags Eurowings & Vueling

At Air France-KLM's investor day in Nov-2019 the group reported that a new agreement between Air France and its pilots had lifted the previous 40 aircraft cap on the fleet of Transavia France.

According to the CAPA Fleet Database, Transavia France has a fleet of 38 narrowbodies at 25-Nov-2019 and Transavia Netherlands has 36, giving the Air France-KLM LCC brand a total of 74.

Air France-KLM's narrowbody LCC fleet is 32 short of Lufthansa Group's and less than half of IAG's. The narrowbody LCC fleets of all three are much smaller than Ryanair's and easyJet's, but closer in size to those of Wizz Air, Norwegian and Jet2.com.

Transavia is now free to grow, but its growth plans lack ambition, given its size disadvantage. Air France-KLM is placing a priority on improving Air France's cost efficiency and aircraft utilisation so that Air France can close the margin gap with KLM, and Air France-KLM can close the gap with Lufthansa Group and IAG. Air France-KLM will continue to lag IAG and Lufthansa Group in the scale of its LCC narrowbody operations.