Kuala Lumpur International Airport seeks more routes to Europe as it builds connectivity

Facing strong competition from other transit hubs in its region, Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) is aiming to boost its international network by adding more long-haul routes, with particular focus on Europe.

KLIA has a strong network within Southeast Asia and can leverage that position to lure more carriers to launch - or expand - European services.

It does have routes to key Western European points, with notable growth occurring in 2025. More routes are in the pipeline, from both locally-based and overseas carriers.

In addition to connecting Europe to other points in Southeast Asia, KLIA is well-located to tap into the lucrative flows between Australasia and Europe, with its broad range of connections into Australasia.

KLIA is already one of the leading transit hubs in Asia - certainly from a connectivity standpoint - and Malaysia's local airlines share the airport's ambition to further boost its status.

These three recent CAPA analysis pieces show that Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia and Batik Air Malaysia intend to grow their fleets to take greater advantage of connecting traffic.

KLIA has plenty of scope to add new capacity in its current form, and also has longer-range plans to expand terminal facilities.

Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) Chief Airports Officer Bryan Thompson discussed KLIA's network strategy in a recent conversation with Aviation Week.