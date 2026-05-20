Fleet and network moves will position Batik Air Malaysia for eventual demand rebound

While Batik Air Malaysia has had to cut capacity due to the recent fuel cost surge, the carrier is still aiming to take advantage of opportunities that will inevitably arise when the latest industry crisis eases.

Batik Air Malaysia - which is part of the Lion Group - has reduced its capacity by about 25% since the Middle East conflict began.

Reductions have been made in both its international and domestic network, although its domestic network appears to be more affected.

Fares have been increased, but not enough to fully offset the higher fuel prices since early Mar-2026 - particularly because many fares were sold before the fuel crisis began.

Staff have been encouraged to use their paid leave or take voluntary leave during the current slowdown, but none have been furloughed or cut.

Recognising that demand will bounce back when the Middle East crisis is finally resolved and fuel prices abate somewhat, Batik Air Malaysia is looking to send more aircraft for maintenance checks now, and is sticking with its plans to induct more aircraft this year.

Of course, the million-dollar question is when will the Middle East uncertainty be resolved, and nobody knows the answer to that.

The airline's CEO Chandran Rama Muthy revealed more about the carrier's fleet and network plans during a conversation with Aviation Week in Kuala Lumpur recently.