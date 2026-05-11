Airbus A220 order – and potentially a new stretched version – open market opportunities for AirAsia

AirAsia's order for 150 Airbus A220s has significant ramifications for the airline's future fleet and network structure, and the deal could also be important for Airbus' next steps in the A220 programme.

The airline confirmed the order in Mirabel, Canada on 6-May-2026, although it was hardly a secret that it was going to select Airbus in its quest to add a smaller narrowbody.

Negotiations between Airbus and AirAsia stretched for about a year, as AirAsia sought the best financial terms for the deal. Rumours had surfaced a few times that a deal was close, including before the Paris Airshow in Jun-2025.

During a briefing in Mirabel, Capital A CEO and AirAsia Group Advisor Tony Fernandes gave some insights into the way the airline would use the A220s alongside its A321neos. He also gave a strong indication that the airline is interested in a prospective further stretched version of the A220.

This could be a compelling factor as Airbus decides when to officially launch the -500 version of the A220 programme.

The AirAsia deal provides a welcome shot in the arm for the A220 programme, as Airbus looks to ramp up production rates.

While there have been a handful of Asia Pacific orders for this model, AirAsia's is the most significant so far.