Middle East crisis may affect Malaysia Aviation Group's finances – but not its growth plans

While the Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) is coming under increasing cost pressure as a result of the Middle East turmoil, the airline is pushing ahead with plans for fleet investment and network growth this year 2026.

As with other airlines in the Asia Pacific region and beyond, higher oil prices and the suspension of Middle Eastern routes will hurt its financial results.

The full cost of the Iran crisis is yet to be determined, although it will no doubt slow MAG's financial momentum, which has yielded solid profit growth in 2025.

One bright spot is that demand has soared for Malaysia Airlines' European routes in particular - but the net effect of the Iran war on MAG is still negative.

MAG proceeded with the announcement in Apr-2026 of three new Asian routes to start later this year.

The airline is also scheduled to take delivery of 11 new aircraft this year, and it has launched a new widebody order campaign.

MAG has just been through a leadership transition, with new Group CEO Nasaruddin Bakar taking over in Feb-2026 - shortly before the latest crisis emerged.

However, Capt Nasaruddin is a veteran of the MAG leadership team, and he is committed to the long-term strategy that he had a hand in crafting.