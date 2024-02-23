Korean Air-Asiana merger yields opportunities for other airlines – part two: Japan, China, UK and US

Korean Air has taken big steps towards achieving its merger with Asiana in the early months of 2024, securing approvals from some key overseas jurisdictions.

With Japan granting approval in Jan-2024, and the European Commission doing so in Feb-2024, Korean Air now has clearances from 13 of the 14 authorities to which it applied.

The remaining one is the US.

Obtaining these approvals is obviously extremely positive for Korean Air, and also creates new market openings for other airlines as a result of competition remedies agreed to by Korean to satisfy overseas regulators.

Part one of this analysis examined the European Commission decision, which involved Korean Air giving slots to T’way Air on four major European routes and offering resources to help the airline launch them.

Part two discusses competition measures Korean Air has agreed to in Japan, China, and the UK, and potential measures that will likely be proposed to help gain the US approval.