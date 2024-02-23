Korean Air-Asiana merger yields opportunities for other airlines – part two: Japan, China, UK and US
Korean Air has taken big steps towards achieving its merger with Asiana in the early months of 2024, securing approvals from some key overseas jurisdictions.
With Japan granting approval in Jan-2024, and the European Commission doing so in Feb-2024, Korean Air now has clearances from 13 of the 14 authorities to which it applied.
The remaining one is the US.
Obtaining these approvals is obviously extremely positive for Korean Air, and also creates new market openings for other airlines as a result of competition remedies agreed to by Korean to satisfy overseas regulators.
Part one of this analysis examined the European Commission decision, which involved Korean Air giving slots to T’way Air on four major European routes and offering resources to help the airline launch them.
Part two discusses competition measures Korean Air has agreed to in Japan, China, and the UK, and potential measures that will likely be proposed to help gain the US approval.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.