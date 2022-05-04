Japanese airlines working hard to keep European corridors open

Avoiding Russian airspace is continuing to cause operational headaches for Japanese airlines’ Western Europe flights. Just as they were gaining momentum in restoring services, the Ukraine crisis has prompted these airlines to alter or suspend their European routes.

Most international airlines are choosing to adjust flight paths so that they do not cross Russian territory or the Ukrainian conflict area. This has included Asia-Pacific airlines that operate flights to Europe.

Those most affected have been airlines based in north Asia – particularly Japan and South Korea – as Russia and Ukraine lie between them and Western Europe.

For Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) this has meant that many of their routes to Western Europe were no longer viable, and those routes were suspended in early Mar-2022. For those flights that they were still operating, it meant adding up to 3-4 hours onto flight times due to reroutings.

But now the two airlines have had several weeks to adjust to the new operating environment and in some cases they have arranged different flight paths that allow them to fly more efficiently while still avoiding Russian airspace. JAL, in particular, has managed to restart some of its European passenger services.