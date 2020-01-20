Interjet: tough challenges linger but airline paints a positive view
Mexico’s value airline Interjet is working to send a positive message at the start of 2020 after enduring challenges in 2019 that ranged from attempting to rid itself of Sukhoi Superjet 100s to battling back reports about its precarious financial state.
At the same time, Interjet has also been focusing on rejigging its network, bolstering its operations in Mexico City and building a hub in Cancún.
Now, at the beginning of 2020, Interjet is touting its international expansion with a focus on growth to the US. This is an interesting move for Interjet, and occurs just as other Mexican airlines are experiencing the return of a certain level of rational behaviour to the Mexico-US transborder market.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.