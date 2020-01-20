Interjet: tough challenges linger but airline paints a positive view

Mexico’s value airline Interjet is working to send a positive message at the start of 2020 after enduring challenges in 2019 that ranged from attempting to rid itself of Sukhoi Superjet 100s to battling back reports about its precarious financial state.

At the same time, Interjet has also been focusing on rejigging its network, bolstering its operations in Mexico City and building a hub in Cancún.

Now, at the beginning of 2020, Interjet is touting its international expansion with a focus on growth to the US. This is an interesting move for Interjet, and occurs just as other Mexican airlines are experiencing the return of a certain level of rational behaviour to the Mexico-US transborder market.