High prices ease jet fuel supply outlook for Europe’s airlines

The message from Europe's airlines is one of business as usual, flights will not be disrupted by fuel shortages resulting from the closure of the Strait of Hormuz this summer.

Ryanair noted in its FY2026 results statement on 18-May-2026 that, although "Europe remains relatively well supplied with jet-fuel, with significant volumes sourced from West Africa, the Americas and Norway."

EasyJet's 1HFY2026 statement said it is "not seeing any disruption to fuel supply, we continue to operate normally and our customers should book with confidence".

Wizz Air Group CEO József Váradi has said that high jet fuel prices have prompted additional supplies from refineries in the US and Nigeria. TUI Group CEO Sebastian Ebel also does not expect shortages over the coming months.

The European Union and the UK government are reinforcing the message from airlines, noting that bunkered fuel stocks provide a buffer and that alternatives to the usual Middle Eastern suppliers are available.

This position counters warnings from the International Energy Agency in Apr-2026 that Europe could face jet fuel shortages by Jun-2026 if the Strait of Hormuz remained closed.