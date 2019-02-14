Global LCCs Summit: CAPA's 15 years of LCC events in Singapore
The CAPA Global LCC Summit to be held in Singapore on 25/26-Feb-2019 is a dynamic event dedicated to examining the past, present and future of a sector of the aviation industry characterised by constant change.
Sharing views from LCCs around the world, exploring financing, operational and customer facing issues, corporate travel for the LCC sector, the unique annual event at Singapore's Capella resort hotel, is not to be missed.
Coming almost 15 years to the day after CAPA's world first LCC Summit in Singapore, the event offers time to reflect on the way the industry has been turned on its head since Feb-2004.
Senior figures from the LCC sector and wider aviation and travel industry will be in attendance to offer their perspectives on a range of topics. They include:
LCC leaders, from Canada, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, SE Asia and more
AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail, Swoop President Steven Greenway, flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis, Scoot Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan, HK Express Commercial Director Jonathan Hutt
|Benyamin Ismail
CEO
AirAsia X
|Steven Greenway
President
Swoop
|Con Korfiatis
CEO
flyadeal
|Vinod Kannan
Chief Commercial Officer
Scoot
|Jonathan Hutt
Commercial Director
HK Express
Aircraft Manufacturers: Boeing Commercial Airplanes Market Forecasting Director Wendy Sowers, Airbus Head of Marketing Asia and North America Joost van der Heijden
|Wendy Sowers
Market Forecasting Director
Boeing Commercial Airplanes
|
Joost van der Heijden
Aircraft Finance leaders: Avolon Head of Asia Pacific Simon Hanson, GECAS Product Strategy VP Damien Trottier
|Simon Hanson
Head of Asia Pacific
Avolon
|
Damien Trottier
Airports, from Europe, Asia
London Stansted Airport Chief Commercial Officer Aboudy Nasser, Changi Airport Group Managing Director Ching Kiat Lim, Budapest Airport Chief Commercial Officer Kam Jandu, GMR Airports Advisor Tan Sri Bashir Ahmad
|Aboudy Nasser
Chief Commercial Officer
London Stansted Airport
|Ching Kiat Lim
Managing Director
Changi Airport Group
|Kam Jandu
Chief Commercial Officer
Budapest Airport
|Tan Sri Bashir Ahmad
Advisor
GMR Airports
Corporate Travel buyers and TMCs
Autodesk Travel Program Manager APAC Adriana Nainggolan, Corporate Travel Management General Manager Eugene Tan, Rio Tinto Travel & Expense Management Procurement Category Leader Mike Molloy
|Adriana Nainggolan
Manager APAC
Autodesk Travel Program
|Eugene Tan
General Manager
Corporate Travel Management
|Mike Molloy
Travel & Expense Management Procurement Category Leader
Rio Tinto
We invite all aviation professionals to join us in Singapore in 2019 to discuss the disruptive legacy, evolving character and exciting outlook of low cost travel.
High level discussions Day 1: 25-Feb-2019
The Summit will commence with an overview of LCC development in different markets worldwide from CAPA – Centre for Aviation executive chairman Peter Harbison, segueing into a panel addressing a variety of global factors driving growth or impeding growth for LCCs.
Canadian LCC, Swoop President Steven Greenway will then deliver one of three LCC CEO keynotes, with each keynote providing insight into a different market for low cost travel.
Following the break for lunch and an opportunity to network will be a series of panels exploring major sources of change for the LCC sector, whether that change be in progress, incipient or imagined in the near future. Topics will include:
- New generation aircraft and growth opportunities, particularly on long haul routes
- Emerging viability of the low cost long haul model
- Network planning for independent LCCs vs. full service LCC subsidiaries or LCC groups
- The impact of NDC on the LCC market; new distribution models present opportunities and threats for LCCs
Day 2: 26-Feb-2019: airlines, customers and corporate travel
The second day of the Summit will open with a keynote address from flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis, who will also participate in the subsequent panel to delve into strategies for running a successful LCC.
Day 2 will continue with panels featuring a diverse assemblage of panellists probing into a range of issues impacting the global low cost travel market, including:
- Using personalisation to tackle declining yields and unlock new revenue streams
- Funding models for LCCs, new and established
- The role of OEMs in LCC expansion
- Partnerships between short haul LCCs and long haul LCCs, enabling network expansion and supporting growth
- How can airports attract, collaborate with and serve LCCs?
- Inclusion of LCCs in corporate travel programmes
2019 marks 15 years of CAPA LCCs in Singapore
CAPA convened the world's first LCC Summit in Singapore in Feb-2004. Attended by all of the then-fledgling SE Asian LCCs, there was an air of disbelief among full service airlines, who loudly explained why the phenomenon that had been so successful in the US and in Europe would never work in Asia. At that time a young, slim, Tony Fernandes was one of the leading proponents, having recently bought a failed airline in Malaysia for a couple of Ringgit. How the world can change in 15 years.
In recognition of that milestone, the 2019 Global LCC Summit will conclude with a panel reflecting on the successes and failures of the last two decades and identifying the lessons LCCs must learn to confront the challenges and opportunities of 2019 and beyond.
