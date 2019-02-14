Global LCCs Summit: CAPA's 15 years of LCC events in Singapore

Senior figures from the LCC sector and wider aviation and travel industry will be in attendance to offer their perspectives on a range of topics. They include:

LCC leaders, from Canada, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, SE Asia and more

AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail, Swoop President Steven Greenway, flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis, Scoot Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan, HK Express Commercial Director Jonathan Hutt

Aircraft Manufacturers: Boeing Commercial Airplanes Market Forecasting Director Wendy Sowers, Airbus Head of Marketing Asia and North America Joost van der Heijden

Aircraft Finance leaders: Avolon Head of Asia Pacific Simon Hanson, GECAS Product Strategy VP Damien Trottier

Airports, from Europe, Asia

London Stansted Airport Chief Commercial Officer Aboudy Nasser, Changi Airport Group Managing Director Ching Kiat Lim, Budapest Airport Chief Commercial Officer Kam Jandu, GMR Airports Advisor Tan Sri Bashir Ahmad

Corporate Travel buyers and TMCs

Autodesk Travel Program Manager APAC Adriana Nainggolan, Corporate Travel Management General Manager Eugene Tan, Rio Tinto Travel & Expense Management Procurement Category Leader Mike Molloy

We invite all aviation professionals to join us in Singapore in 2019 to discuss the disruptive legacy, evolving character and exciting outlook of low cost travel.

High level discussions Day 1: 25-Feb-2019

The Summit will commence with an overview of LCC development in different markets worldwide from CAPA – Centre for Aviation executive chairman Peter Harbison, segueing into a panel addressing a variety of global factors driving growth or impeding growth for LCCs.

Canadian LCC, Swoop President Steven Greenway will then deliver one of three LCC CEO keynotes, with each keynote providing insight into a different market for low cost travel.

Following the break for lunch and an opportunity to network will be a series of panels exploring major sources of change for the LCC sector, whether that change be in progress, incipient or imagined in the near future. Topics will include:

New generation aircraft and growth opportunities, particularly on long haul routes

Emerging viability of the low cost long haul model

Network planning for independent LCCs vs. full service LCC subsidiaries or LCC groups

The impact of NDC on the LCC market; new distribution models present opportunities and threats for LCCs

Day 2: 26-Feb-2019: airlines, customers and corporate travel

The second day of the Summit will open with a keynote address from flyadeal CEO Con Korfiatis, who will also participate in the subsequent panel to delve into strategies for running a successful LCC.

Day 2 will continue with panels featuring a diverse assemblage of panellists probing into a range of issues impacting the global low cost travel market, including:

Using personalisation to tackle declining yields and unlock new revenue streams

Funding models for LCCs, new and established

The role of OEMs in LCC expansion

Partnerships between short haul LCCs and long haul LCCs, enabling network expansion and supporting growth

How can airports attract, collaborate with and serve LCCs?

Inclusion of LCCs in corporate travel programmes

2019 marks 15 years of CAPA LCCs in Singapore

CAPA convened the world's first LCC Summit in Singapore in Feb-2004. Attended by all of the then-fledgling SE Asian LCCs, there was an air of disbelief among full service airlines, who loudly explained why the phenomenon that had been so successful in the US and in Europe would never work in Asia. At that time a young, slim, Tony Fernandes was one of the leading proponents, having recently bought a failed airline in Malaysia for a couple of Ringgit. How the world can change in 15 years.

In recognition of that milestone, the 2019 Global LCC Summit will conclude with a panel reflecting on the successes and failures of the last two decades and identifying the lessons LCCs must learn to confront the challenges and opportunities of 2019 and beyond.

