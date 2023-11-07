Eurowings' Halloween jibe at Ryanair betrays its lack of new ideas

There is a tradition in many parts of the world to dress as a ghost or monster for Halloween on 31-Oct. Originally a time to remember the dead, including saints and martyrs, it has become a widespread festival of horror, albeit with an emphasis on fun.

This Halloween, Eurowings took another humorous swipe at Ryanair on social media. Lufthansa Group's low cost airline posted a picture of a Eurowings narrowbody dressed in a Ryanair cape, with bats flying against a dramatic night sky and a full moon.

It is an amusing image and it plays to a perception, popular with some, about the nightmare experience of flying with Europe's biggest airline by passenger numbers.

However, Eurowings used an almost identical picture in 2017, 2019 and 2021. True, it is only social media, but that is the public face of business now – repeating the same joke four times in six years could indicate a paucity of new ideas at the airline.

Eurowings more or less admitted this in its 31-Oct-2023 posts: "We really did have other ideas for this year, but this one is still our best shot".