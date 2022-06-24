Europe's low cost airline fleets: size and growth
On 21-Jun-2021 easyJet announced a conditional agreement with Airbus to buy 56 A320neo family aircraft for delivery between FY2026 and FY2027. This adds to 113 existing firm orders recorded in the CAPA Fleet Database, but easyJet's focus for its new aircraft is more on replacement of older technology than on growth.
The announcement prompts analysis of the CAPA Fleet Database's records of Europe's low cost airline fleets and their likely growth.
Ryanair Group has 514 aircraft, 59% more than easyJet. Both are much bigger than Europe's second tier independent LCCs, which are similar in size to the legacy groups' LCC subsidiaries. IAG has the biggest narrowbody LCC fleet of the legacy groups, followed by Lufthansa Group, but Air France-KLM's is growing fastest.
Wizz Air plans the fastest growth rate of Europe's LCCs in the medium term, followed by Ryanair, while easyJet's growth plan is more cautious.
Norwegian is growing again, but Jet2.com is now much bigger.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.