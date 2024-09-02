Europe to Morocco aviation: Ryanair and easyJet underline further growth potential

Both Ryanair and easyJet plan to launch services between Liverpool John Lennon Airport and Marrakech Menara Airport at the start of the coming winter season.

The market between Europe and Morocco is enjoying a strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Europe-Morocco seat numbers are scheduled to be 36% above 2019 levels this year, while the overall Europe market is projected to be flat on 2019 capacity.

Ryanair, the market leader, is responsible for almost two thirds of Europe-Morocco market capacity growth in 2024 versus 2019. Fourth-placed easyJet is also growing seat share, whereas number two Royal Air Maroc and third-ranked Air Arabia Maroc are losing share.

Europe-Morocco benefits from year-round demand and open skies agreements. Ryanair and easyJet's choice of a small European airport not previously connected to Morocco for a new route signals their confidence in further growth potential.