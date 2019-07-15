Europe-India airlines not yet filling the Jet Airways gap

Air France-KLM is expanding in India after the Apr-2019 collapse of its former commercial partner Jet Airways. It plans to increase India seat capacity by more than 25% year-on-year in the coming winter schedule.

KLM will drive more of this growth with the launch of Amsterdam-Bangalore, increased Amsterdam-Mumbai frequency and upgauging Amsterdam-Delhi from 787-10 to 747-400, while Air France will increase Paris-Delhi frequency and deploy larger aircraft on Paris to Bangalore and Mumbai.

Virgin Atlantic will double capacity to India this winter when it adds a daily London Heathrow-Mumbai service (last operated in Jan-2015) to its existing Delhi service on 27-Oct-2019.

However, aside from Air France-KLM and Virgin Atlantic, the leading airlines from Europe to India are doing little to fill the gap left by the demise of the former market leader Jet Airways. Total Europe-India capacity is set to fall by 20% this winter.