Europe: independent low cost airlines' share of narrowbody fleet jumps
Jet2.com's firm order for 35 A320neo aircraft in Oct-2022 once again casts the spotlight on Western Europe's leading independent low cost airlines and the size of their fleets.
This analysis of the CAPA Fleet Database's records of Western Europe's low cost airline fleets compares the five leading independent LCCs with LCC brands of the three big legacy airline groups.
The combined narrowbody fleet of Ryanair Group, easyJet Group, Wizz Air Group, Jet2.com and Norwegian is now bigger than that of IAG, Lufthansa Group and Air France-KLM across all their airlines.
The leading independent LCCs have more than three times the narrowbody numbers of the legacy groups' low cost brands. They also have a multiple of their narrowbody orders.
The independent LCCs' combined share of Western Europe's narrowbodies has bounded upwards since COVID-19. Their share will continue to grow.
