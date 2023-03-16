Europe aviation: low cost airline discount narrows, but remains significant
Price inflation for passenger air travel in the European Union and the UK eased in Jan-2023, according to official statistics. However, prices continued to grow year-on-year at double digit percentage rates after many months.
As a result, the price of air travel has risen considerably above 2019 levels.
These official data are reflected in revenue per passenger data for Europe's leading airlines, according to CAPA's analysis of the accounts of Lufthansa Group, IAG, Air France-KLM, Ryanair, Wizz Air and easyJet from 2019 to 2022. For all of these airlines, revenue per passenger in 2022 was above 2019 by double digit percentages.
On short/medium haul routes in Europe – the market where the legacy airlines and the LCCs overlap – the available data suggests that LCCs still enjoy a significant discount to legacy airline prices, albeit a narrower one than in 2019.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.