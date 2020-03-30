COVID-19: US airline capacity decreasies only slowly: CAPA update 30-Mar-2020

Welcome to the latest edition of CAPA’s daily Coronavirus and Aviation global update. We offer this product to our active CAPA Members, as well as visitors to our website to help our industry navigate through this crisis.

The report contains a small selection of news briefs and CAPA commentary, on the US system and from each region.

Top news headlines:

- American Airlines now to cut domestic, international capacity drastically in Apr/May-2020, but perhaps after reducing too slowly;

- UNWTO: International tourism arrivals to be down 20% to 30% in 2020;

- SIA Group the big winner in Asia-Pac airline bailouts

Following the aviation summaries, the report contains the latest coronavirus data, globally and by country.

- Confirmed global COVID-19 cases tops 700,000

- Within 72 hours the USA has added more than 60,000 cases