COVID-19: Global cases jump 10% overnight: CAPA update 26-Mar-2020

COVID-19 numbers increase by more than 10% overnight; the latest Novel Coronavirus Global Situation

184 countries now affected

Guinea-Bissau, Mali and Libya were added to the list of countries reporting COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 184.

Confirmed global COVID-19 cases tops 460,000:

Cases by day (26-Mar-2020)

More than 460,000 cases have been confirmed across the globe, representing an increase of more than 10% in 24 hours.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by day, excluding China (26-Mar-2020)

Italy is days away from overtaking China:

Top ten locations for COVID-19 (26-Mar-2020)

US once again has more new cases diagnosed than any other country

Top ten highest increases in infections by location (26-Mar-2020)

Global cumulative cases top 460,000 (26-Mar-2020)

US mortality growth rate has slowed as more cases are detected

Global mortality rate (yellow line) vs. key locations mortality rate (26-Mar-2020)

Spain and Germany are on a worse trajectory than Italy, further measures required to stop spread

The growth rate of the COVID-19 virus has differed greatly between countries depending on the measures in place to combat the spread.

Aggressive containment in countries like Japan and Singapore has slowed the pace of spread of the virus.

The comparison below shows the growth rate per selected country once each has reached 100 cases, so there are different start dates e.g. that threshold was reached first for Japan, so that country was 27 days in.

Daily increase in COVID-19 cases, selected countries : Day 1 = 100 case threshold

Aggressive containment appears to slow the growth rate (daily counting starts once the country reaches 100 cases)

Air Capacity Update: Busiest routes year-on-year comparison

Vietnam now has the busiest route in the world thanks to vast decreases in capacity across multiple markets.

Routes by airport ranked by seat capacity w/c 23-Mar-2020

Routes by airport ranked by seat capacity w/c 25-Mar-2019

Aviation & Travel Industry news updates

1. Global

WTTC: COVID-19 could cut USD2.1 trillion from travel and tourism sector in 2020 World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) estimated (25-Mar-2020) the coronavirus pandemic could reduce the contribution of the travel and tourism sector to GDP by up to USD2.1 trillion in 2020. Key regional figures include: Asia Pacific is expected to be most heavily impacted, with up to 49 million jobs at risk throughout the region, representing a loss of nearly USD800 billion to travel & tourism GDP;

In Europe up to 10 million jobs in travel & tourism are at risk, totalling a loss of nearly USD552 billion. Germany is set to be the most affected country in Europe, with almost 1.6 million jobs at risk, followed by Russia with an estimated 1.1 million in potential job losses. Italy and the UK follow as the third most impacted, with both countries projected to lose up to one million jobs in the sector;

The Americas, including the US, Canada and Mexico, are expected to lose up to USD570 billion combined, with nearly seven million jobs at risk;

The region which has experienced the least damaging impact from the COVID-19 outbreak is the Middle East. However, it still faces job losses of 1.8 million and a GDP loss of up to USD65 billion to the regional economy. [more - original PR]

2. Asia

China: Wuhan Tianhe Airport to resume domestic operations on 08-Apr-2020 Wuhan Tianhe International Airport will reportedly resume domestic services on 08-Apr-2020, excluding services to Beijing (Global Times/Changjiang Daily, 25-Mar-2020). The airport suspended operations on 23-Jan-2020, following the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan. International services will continue to be suspended at the airport. Australia/New Zealand: New Zealand Government declares state of emergency New Zealand Government declared (25-Mar-2020) a state of emergency and moved into 'Alert Level 4 – Eliminate'. While in force, the State of National Emergency will allow the Director and local controllers, as needed, to provide for the: Conservation and supply of food, fuel and other essential supplies;

Regulate land, water and air traffic;

Close roads and public places;

Evacuate any premises, including any public place;

If necessary, to exclude people or vehicles from any premises or place. [more - original PR] South Korea: Korean Air cuts executive salaries

Korean Air announced (25-Mar-2020) that all of its executives will forgo part of their salaries in response to the worsening business environment due to the coronavirus pandemic. Executive VPs and above will have their salaries reduced by 50%, senior VPs by 40% and managing VPs by 30%, effective Apr-2020. [more - original PR]