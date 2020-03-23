COVID-19 cases up 100,000 in four days: CAPA update 23-Mar-2020

The latest Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Global Situation

179 countries now affected

14 new countries were added to the list of countries reporting COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 179. These include:

Mozambique Uganda Grenada Syria Dominica Niger Madagascar Cabo Verde Angola Zimbabwe Haiti Papua New Guinea Eritrea East Timor

Confirmed global COVID-19 cases by day (23-Mar-2020)

More than 330,000 cases have been confirmed across the globe.

It took more than three months to reach 100,000 cases worldwide

- but only 12 days to log the next 100,000

- and four days to reach the next 100,000.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases by day, excluding China (23-Mar-2020)

Top ten locations for COVID-19, excluding China (23-Mar-2020)

Top ten highest increases in infections by location (23-Mar-2020)

United States cumulative cases (23-Mar-2020)

Global mortality rate (yellow line) vs. key locations mortality rate (23-Mar-2020)

Daily increase in COVID-19 cases, selected countries : Day 1 = 100 case threshold

The growth rate of the COVID-19 virus has differed greatly between countries depending on the measures in place to combat the spread. Aggressive containment in countries like Japan and Singapore has slowed the pace of spread of the virus.

The comparison below shows the growth rate per selected country once each has reached 100 cases, so there are different start dates e.g. that threshold was reached first for Japan, so that country was 27 days in.

Aggressive containment appears to slow the growth rate (daily counting starts once the country reaches 100 cases)

Air Capacity Update: UK airline capacity decreased by 50% already

The United Kingdom has seen capacity drop by more than 50% in the last three weeks following strict border closures from countries like the US and parts of Europe.

While capacity shows an intended spike back up to previous years volumes for the important summer period it is expected that it will remain below three million seats and in fact decrease considerably further.

United Kingdom weekly total system seat capacity w/c 23-Mar-2020

Aviation & Travel Industry news updates

1. Global

UNWTO forms Global Tourism Crisis Committee in response to COVID-19 UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) hosted a high level virtual meeting on 19-Mar-2020, comprised of key UN agencies, the chairs of its executive council and regional commissions and private sector leaders. All participants accepted an invitation from the UNWTO secretary general to become part of a Global Tourism Crisis Committee, formed as UNWTO prepares to launch a global guide for recovery of the tourism sector. The UNWTO-led committee will hold regular virtual meetings, reflecting the need for coordinated and efficient action by the private and public sectors, governments, international financing institutions and the UN. The meeting further emphasised the call for international cooperation to underscore a united response based on the latest public health recommendations and reflecting the deep economic ripple effect and social cost of the pandemic. [ more - original PR

2. Asia

Singapore: SIA Group to cut capacity by 96% and ground 185 aircraft due to coronavirus outbreak Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced (23-Mar-2020) it will cut capacity by 96% in response to the coronavirus outbreak. SIA and SilkAir will ground 138 aircraft out of 147 and Scoot will suspend most of its network and ground 47 of its fleet of 49 aircraft. The carrier is implementing the following to mitigate the financial impacts of the outbreak: Ongoing discussions with aircraft manufacturers to defer upcoming aircraft deliveries. If agreed, this will consequently defer payment for those aircraft deliveries;

Salary cuts for SIA Group's management with the company's directors also agreeing to a cut in their fees, and a voluntary no pay leave scheme up to certain management positions;

Unions have been engaged on additional cost cutting measures that are needed and more steps will be taken imminently;

SIA Group has drawn on its lines of credits to meet immediate cash flow requirements and is engaging in discussions with several financial institutions for its future funding requirements. [more - original PR]

Australia/New Zealand: New Zealand restricts domestic air travel between regions

New Zealand Government increased (23-Mar-2020) its coronavirus alert to "COVID-19 Alert Level 3 – Restrict" with "No discretionary domestic air travel between regions", effective 24-Mar-2020.

New Zealand will remain at "Alert Level 3" for 48 hours as it readies to move into 'Level 4 – Eliminate'. [ more - original PR