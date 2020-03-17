COVID-19 Aviation Impact: CAPA Daily Update – 17-Mar-2020

The latest Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Global Situation

154 countries now affected

A variety of new countries have reported COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 154. These countries include:

Benin Greenland Guam Liberia Mayotte Puerto Rico Somalia Tanzania The Bahamas

Top ten locations for COVID-19, excluding China (17-Mar-2020)

China cumulative cases (17-Mar-2020)

Top ten highest increases in infections by location (17-Mar-2020)

Global cumulative cases excluding China (17-Mar-2020)

Global mortality rate vs. key locations mortality rate (17-Mar-2020)

Air Capacity Update: President Macron - "We are at war"

Overnight, French President Emmanuel Macron urged citizens to stay at home for at least 15 days in a bid to curve increasing cases of COVID-19. The aggressive move by France came as the country faced another large increase of almost 50% new cases, bring the total to 6,650.

The plan is to begin from midday on Tuesday and lasting through at least the end of the month, with people expected to stay home, leaving only for essential activities like food shopping. In an address to the nation on Monday President Macron said: “We are at war. The enemy is invisible and it requires our general mobilisation.”

Capacity to the country has already been affected with further reductions expected this week as a result of the quarantine.

France weekly total system seats capacity w/c 16-Mar-2020

Air France CEO Anne Rigail, in an internal memorandum to staff, reported the impact of the coronavirus on 1Q2020 operating result will be "even more significant" than the EUR200 million figure provided in Air France-KLM's guidance in Feb-2020. A reduction in ASKs by 70% to 90% is expected in the coming days. Air France weekly total system seats capacity w/c 16-Mar-2020 (future trend line will change)

Aviation & Travel Industry updates

1. Global:

WTTC: Global airline alliances call on governments and stakeholders to alleviate impact of COVID-19 oneworld, SkyTeam and Star Alliance issued (16-Mar-2020) a joint statement, calling on governments and stakeholders to take action to "alleviate the unprecedented challenges faced by the global airline industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic". The three global alliances are strongly supporting a request by IATA for regulators to suspend slot usage rules for the northern summer 2020 season as the airline industry suffers from extraordinary reductions in passenger demand. The alliances also welcomed moves in recent days by some regulators who have suspended slot regulations temporarily and urge others to follow suit promptly. They also request that regulators consider extending the suspensions for the entire operating season. The three alliances urged governments worldwide to prepare for the broad economic effects from actions taken by states to contain the spread of COVID-19, and to evaluate all possible means to assist the airline industry during this unprecedented period. The alliances also call on other stakeholders to provide support. For example, airport operators are urged to evaluate landing charges and fees to mitigate the financial pressure faced by airlines due to a severe decline in passenger demand. [ more - original PR

2. Asia:

Cathay Pacific Group pax down 64.4%, cargo down 9.6% in Feb-2020 Cathay Pacific Group reported (16-Mar-2020) the following combined traffic highlights for Cathay Pacific and Cathay Dragon for Feb-2020: Passengers: 1.0 million, -64.4% year-on-year:

Passenger load factor: 53.1%, -28.6pp: Mainland China: 43%; Northeast Asia: 56%; Southeast Asia: 49%; South Asia, Middle East and Africa: 41%; Southwest Pacific: 60%; North America: 54%; Europe: 54%;

Passenger traffic (RPKs): -54.1%: South West Pacific: -34.3%: North America: -49.2%: Europe: -52.5%: South Asia, Middle East & Africa: -58.1%: North East Asia: -58.3%: South East Asia: -62.3%: Mainland China: -87.3%;

Cargo: 118,711 tonnes, -9.6%:

Cargo load factor: 66.6%, +5.8pp. [more - original PR]

Australia / New Zealand: Qantas cuts international capacity by 90%, domestic capacity by 60%

Qantas reported (17-Mar-2020) the following "much larger cuts to domestic and international flying schedules" as a result of significant falls in travel demand due to coronavirus, and new government restrictions across multiple jurisdictions: Total Group international capacity to by reduced by 90% until "at least" the end of May-2020, up from 23%;

Total Group domestic capacity to be reduced by 60% until "at least" the end of May-2020, up from 5%;

Previously announced cuts in place from end-May through to mid-September remain in place and are likely to be increased, depending on demand;

Use of some domestic passenger aircraft for freight only services to replace capacity lost from regular scheduled services;

Fleet of freighters to continue to be utilised. [more - original PR]