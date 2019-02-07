CAPA India Aviation & Airport Summit and Outlook
With India having reported more than 50 consecutive months of double-digit traffic growth, supported by accelerating international expansion plans by its home carriers, India is expected to emerge as the world’s third largest aviation market within the next five years.
The CAPA India Aviation & Airport Summit, to be held in New Delhi on 12-14 February 2019, will discuss the opportunities and challenges resulting from this growth. This will be the 15th major CAPA summit to be held in India, and will bring together key government officials and the heads of virtually every airline and airport operator in the country, along with 300+ senior executives from across the industry. India’s Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Mr. Jayant Sinha, will open the summit by presenting the government’s vision for the positive transformation of the industry.
A Master Class in Indian Aviation
The agenda is designed to be a Master Class in Indian aviation. CAPA India will deliver 20+ exclusive analysis and data presentations on critical industry issues, enabling delegates to develop a clear understanding of market growth, competition, policy and regulation, supply-side constraints, investment conditions, prospects for consolidation, and the nature of industry risks.
CAPA will present its highly anticipated our annual India outlook for FY2019/20, setting the scene for three days of informed discussion. The outlook will include traffic forecasts for the year ahead together with analysis of capacity trends, yields, profitability, ﬂeet orders, capital raising activities and strategic plans. Other key agenda highlights and panel discussions for the aviation summit include:
- Minister’s vision for Indian aviation;
- CEO perspectives on the outlook for India’s LCCs and FSC;
- Long-term traffic and fleet forecasts;
- Aircraft finance and leasing market;
- Airline operational and financial benchmarking;
- Prospects for Indian MROs;
- State of the regional sector;
- Key trends in international travel to/from India;
- Prospects for long haul LCCs;
- Route development strategies;
- Australia-India as the next big travel market;
- Pilot and manpower forecasts;
- The changing distribution landscape.
CAPA India Airport Summit takes place against the backdrop of the privatisation of six airports
The third day of the summit, 14-Feb-2019, which is dedicated to airports, coincides with the deadline for the submissions of bids for PPP concessions for six airports – Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangalore and Trivandrum. This marks the resumption of the airport privatisation process in India, which is expected to gather accelerate, in order to deliver the capital that will be required to keep pace with the projected growth in airport traffic. CAPA estimates that up to USD45 billion of investment will be required for airport expansion and construction in India by 2030.
The growth of the sector will also create significant opportunities for associated activities including ground and cargo handling, duty free, retail and other non-aero activities. With multiple airport-related business opportunities and tenders being launched in India over the next year, this event will provide attendees with a clear picture of the outlook for the sector. Agenda highlights and topics to be discussed include:
- CAPA outlook for Indian airports
- CEO presentations by each of the private airport operators
- CAPA project tracker for Indian airport expansion and construction
- A new approach to economic regulation
- Operational and financial benchmarking of Indian airports
- Role of technology in maximising capacity and enhancing passenger experience
- Outlook for the Indian ground handling sector
- Opportunities to develop self-connecting traffic in India
- Key trends in Indian air cargo & express
- Foreign operator and investor perspectives on opportunities in Indian airports
Meet the most influential executives in Indian aviation
Confirmed participants include the following, and by the time of the summit we expect to have C-level participation by virtually every airline and airport operator in the country, and an audience of around 300 critical decision-makers from airlines, airport operators, government. investors and financiers, manufacturers and lessors, heads of travel agencies and travel management companies, tourism boards etc.
- Jayant Sinha, Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Government of India
- Ajay Singh, Chairman & MD, SpiceJet
- K. Shyam Sundar, CEO, Air India Express
- Leslie Thng, CEO, Vistara
- Sunil Bhaskaran, CEO & Managing Director, AirAsia India
- Cor Vrieswijk, CEO, GoAir
- Willy Boulter, Chief Commercial Officer, IndiGo Airlines
- Sanjiv Kapoor, Chief Strategy & Commercial Officer, Vistara
- Sanjay Kumar, COO, AirAsia India
- Kamal Hingorani, Senior VP, SpiceJet
- S. Machendranathan, Chairman, Airports Economic Regulatory Authority
- Sidharath Kapur, Executive Director & Member of the Board, GMR Airports
- Rajeev Jain, CEO, Mumbai International Airport
- Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO, Bangalore International Airport
- A.C.K. Nair, Airport Director, Cochin International Airport
Delegate passes available but expected to sell out
The CAPA India Aviation & Airport Summit will be a unique knowledge-building and networking forum that is a must-attend for any company with an exposure to Indian aviation.
To avoid disappointment, attendees are advised to register as soon as possible before delegate passes sell out.
For more information visit CAPA India Aviation Summit