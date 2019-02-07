CAPA India Aviation & Airport Summit and Outlook

A Master Class in Indian Aviation

The agenda is designed to be a Master Class in Indian aviation. CAPA India will deliver 20+ exclusive analysis and data presentations on critical industry issues, enabling delegates to develop a clear understanding of market growth, competition, policy and regulation, supply-side constraints, investment conditions, prospects for consolidation, and the nature of industry risks.

CAPA will present its highly anticipated our annual India outlook for FY2019/20, setting the scene for three days of informed discussion. The outlook will include traffic forecasts for the year ahead together with analysis of capacity trends, yields, profitability, ﬂeet orders, capital raising activities and strategic plans. Other key agenda highlights and panel discussions for the aviation summit include:

Minister’s vision for Indian aviation;

CEO perspectives on the outlook for India’s LCCs and FSC;

Long-term traffic and fleet forecasts;

Aircraft finance and leasing market;

Airline operational and financial benchmarking;

Prospects for Indian MROs;

State of the regional sector;

Key trends in international travel to/from India;

Prospects for long haul LCCs;

Route development strategies;

Australia-India as the next big travel market;

Pilot and manpower forecasts;

The changing distribution landscape.

CAPA India Airport Summit takes place against the backdrop of the privatisation of six airports

The third day of the summit, 14-Feb-2019, which is dedicated to airports, coincides with the deadline for the submissions of bids for PPP concessions for six airports – Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mangalore and Trivandrum. This marks the resumption of the airport privatisation process in India, which is expected to gather accelerate, in order to deliver the capital that will be required to keep pace with the projected growth in airport traffic. CAPA estimates that up to USD45 billion of investment will be required for airport expansion and construction in India by 2030.

The growth of the sector will also create significant opportunities for associated activities including ground and cargo handling, duty free, retail and other non-aero activities. With multiple airport-related business opportunities and tenders being launched in India over the next year, this event will provide attendees with a clear picture of the outlook for the sector. Agenda highlights and topics to be discussed include:

CAPA outlook for Indian airports

CEO presentations by each of the private airport operators

CAPA project tracker for Indian airport expansion and construction

A new approach to economic regulation

Operational and financial benchmarking of Indian airports

Role of technology in maximising capacity and enhancing passenger experience

Outlook for the Indian ground handling sector

Opportunities to develop self-connecting traffic in India

Key trends in Indian air cargo & express

Foreign operator and investor perspectives on opportunities in Indian airports

Meet the most influential executives in Indian aviation

Confirmed participants include the following, and by the time of the summit we expect to have C-level participation by virtually every airline and airport operator in the country, and an audience of around 300 critical decision-makers from airlines, airport operators, government. investors and financiers, manufacturers and lessors, heads of travel agencies and travel management companies, tourism boards etc.

