CAPA-AWN Airline Operations Leaders’ Summit: 2/3-Dec-2019, Seville

For more information or to register to attend the CAPA-Aviation Week Network Airline Operations Leaders’ Summit, visit the website here.

Day 1 - Key agenda highlights include:

Panel discussion - Fleet planning: Preparing for the unexpected

TAP Air Portugal Head of Fleet Planning and Contracts Nuno Leal will moderate a panel looking at how airlines approach the very current issue of aircraft groundings and delivery delays. Panel members include:

LOT Polish Airlines COO Maciej Wilk

Icelandair COO Jens Thordarson

Aircastle EVP - Portfolio Management Paul O'Callaghan

MTU Aero Engines SVP MRO Programs Martin Friis-Petersen

Keynote - Cutting Delays

Europe’s airlines face some of the world’s busiest and most congested airspace. With ATC strikes, airport capacity, aircraft and airport technical issues and other operational concerns all contributing, EUROCONTROL reports there are more than 85,000 minutes of flight delays in Europe per day. TAP Air Portugal Innovation Specialist Luís Pimentel de Oliveira will present a keynote on the carrier’s experience in reducing flight delays and optimising network performance.

Panel discussion - Market Consolidation: Impact on Aftermarket Services

The MRO market is being shaped by the rapid entry of OEMs into the aftermarket and services segment and the consolidation of suppliers and providers into ever larger and more powerful businesses as a competitive response. Aviation Week European MRO Editor James Pozzi will moderate a panel discussion on the impact of this consolidation on airline operations. The panel will also consider what proactive actions airlines should be taking when their vendors merge. Featured speakers include:

Collins Aerospace Vice President of Aftermarket Services Gail Baker

Revima Group President Olivier Legrand

Vueling Airlines Maintenance Manager Raúl Pérez

Day 2 - Key agenda highlights include:

Airline keynote – The Ryanair Method of Maintenance

Dr. Karsten Muehlenfeld joined Ryanair in April 2018 as Director of Engineering responsible for all Part 145 and Part M work in Ryanair overseeing the maintenance and continued airworthiness of the 450 A/Cs of Ryanair, Buzz, Malta Air and Laudamotion AOCs.

Panel discussion – Wifi: Onboard and on the Ramp

The aviation industry has embraced the possibilities of the ‘always on’ connected world, for both its passengers and its own operations. This panel will see satellite and connectivity experts discuss the range of options faced by airlines in the market at the moment and what is coming in the future for the sector. Inmarsat Senior Director Airline Operations and Safety Tony Spouncer will lead a panel comprising:

Viasat Ireland Managing Director Dave Elliott

SkyFive Chief Executive Officer & Founder Thorsten Robrecht

Thales.JPG" alt="" width="57" height="56" /> Thales UK Business Development & Sales Manager - Civil Connectivity Lucinda Pike

Integrasys Research & Technology Head Jose Manuel Sanchez

Panel discussion – Digital Transformation in Aviation

Digitalisation is one of the most important trends in the aviation industry at the moment. With airlines and airports now investing more than USD50 billion p/a on IT to support the passenger journey and enhance their own operations, it is essential that the investment actually generated improvements in business performance. Aviation Week Chief Editor MRO Lee Ann Shay will lead a panel to discuss how airlines and MRO providers are successfully implementing digitalisation strategies, and what benefits they are deriving from their transformations. Panel members will include:

Air France-KLM Chief Digital Officer Engineering & Maintenance Rodolphe Parisot

United Airlines Director of Technical Operations Mobile Solutions and Maintenance Execution Helon Hammond

United Airlines Technical Operations Senior Supervisor Joe Pergola

Collins Aerospace Senior Director, Aftermarket Peter Conrardy

For more information or to register to attend the CAPA-Aviation Week Network Airline Operations Leaders’ Summit, visit the website here.