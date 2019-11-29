CAPA-AWN Airline Operations Leaders’ Summit: 2/3-Dec-2019, Seville
Aviation Week Network and CAPA - Centre for Aviation will jointly hold the inaugural Airline Operations Leaders’ Summit in Seville over 2/3-Dec-2019. The Summit is dedicated to cutting through the noise around airline operations, MRO, fleet strategy, network planning and business technology optimisation. The ground-breaking event has attracted a line up of thought-leaders in the industry, including key airline COOs and other airline executives.
The Summit will see Aviation Week Network and CAPA combine their market leading aviation analysis and data to produce an agenda covering relevant industry topics. Key areas of discussion include industry operational efficiency, the keys to fleet and network planning, combatting delays, big data and its real-world applications, recruitment and training for the aviation workforce, consolidation in the aftermarket sector and the impact of digitalisation.
Among the speakers are senior operations and maintenance executives from a range of airlines including Air France-KLM, Icelandair, LOT Polish Airlines, Ryanair, TAP Air Portugal, Vueling, United Airlines and Alitalia. Also presenting keynotes and panels will be speakers from OEMs and lessors, including Embraer, MTU Aero Engines, Collins Aerospace, Thales and Aircastle.
For more information or to register to attend the CAPA-Aviation Week Network Airline Operations Leaders’ Summit, visit the website here.
Day 1 - Key agenda highlights include:
Panel discussion - Fleet planning: Preparing for the unexpected
TAP Air Portugal Head of Fleet Planning and Contracts Nuno Leal will moderate a panel looking at how airlines approach the very current issue of aircraft groundings and delivery delays. Panel members include:
LOT Polish Airlines COO Maciej Wilk
Icelandair COO Jens Thordarson
Aircastle EVP - Portfolio Management Paul O'Callaghan
MTU Aero Engines SVP MRO Programs Martin Friis-Petersen
Keynote - Cutting Delays
Europe’s airlines face some of the world’s busiest and most congested airspace. With ATC strikes, airport capacity, aircraft and airport technical issues and other operational concerns all contributing, EUROCONTROL reports there are more than 85,000 minutes of flight delays in Europe per day. TAP Air Portugal Innovation Specialist Luís Pimentel de Oliveira will present a keynote on the carrier’s experience in reducing flight delays and optimising network performance.
Panel discussion - Market Consolidation: Impact on Aftermarket Services
The MRO market is being shaped by the rapid entry of OEMs into the aftermarket and services segment and the consolidation of suppliers and providers into ever larger and more powerful businesses as a competitive response. Aviation Week European MRO Editor James Pozzi will moderate a panel discussion on the impact of this consolidation on airline operations. The panel will also consider what proactive actions airlines should be taking when their vendors merge. Featured speakers include:
Collins Aerospace Vice President of Aftermarket Services Gail Baker
Revima Group President Olivier Legrand
Vueling Airlines Maintenance Manager Raúl Pérez
Day 2 - Key agenda highlights include:
Airline keynote – The Ryanair Method of Maintenance
Dr. Karsten Muehlenfeld joined Ryanair in April 2018 as Director of Engineering responsible for all Part 145 and Part M work in Ryanair overseeing the maintenance and continued airworthiness of the 450 A/Cs of Ryanair, Buzz, Malta Air and Laudamotion AOCs.
Panel discussion – Wifi: Onboard and on the Ramp
The aviation industry has embraced the possibilities of the ‘always on’ connected world, for both its passengers and its own operations. This panel will see satellite and connectivity experts discuss the range of options faced by airlines in the market at the moment and what is coming in the future for the sector. Inmarsat Senior Director Airline Operations and Safety Tony Spouncer will lead a panel comprising:
Viasat Ireland Managing Director Dave Elliott
SkyFive Chief Executive Officer & Founder Thorsten Robrecht
Thales UK Business Development & Sales Manager - Civil Connectivity Lucinda Pike
Integrasys Research & Technology Head Jose Manuel Sanchez
Panel discussion – Digital Transformation in Aviation
Digitalisation is one of the most important trends in the aviation industry at the moment. With airlines and airports now investing more than USD50 billion p/a on IT to support the passenger journey and enhance their own operations, it is essential that the investment actually generated improvements in business performance. Aviation Week Chief Editor MRO Lee Ann Shay will lead a panel to discuss how airlines and MRO providers are successfully implementing digitalisation strategies, and what benefits they are deriving from their transformations. Panel members will include:
Air France-KLM Chief Digital Officer Engineering & Maintenance Rodolphe Parisot
United Airlines Director of Technical Operations Mobile Solutions and Maintenance Execution Helon Hammond
United Airlines Technical Operations Senior Supervisor Joe Pergola
Collins Aerospace Senior Director, Aftermarket Peter Conrardy
