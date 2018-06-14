Become a CAPA Member
Loading
14-Jun-2018 4:12 PM

CAPA Airline CEOs in Sydney: A photo story

CAPA - Centre for Aviation recently hosted its first ever Airline CEOs event in Sydney. The event brought together some of the biggest names in aviation to discuss the topics impacting the entire industry.

The evening session included a CEO Roundtable Dinner, a high level and often light hearted discussion of the major trends in partnerships and where alliances are heading. Hosted by leading media personality, CNN’s International Business Correspondent, Richard Quest, the dinner included:

  • Avianca, CEO, Hernán Rincón
  • Cathay Pacific, CEO, Rupert Hogg
  • Embraer, President & CEO, Commercial Aviation, John Slattery
  • IAG, CEO, Willie Walsh
  • Jet Airways, Chairman, Naresh Goyal
  • Kenya Airways, Group MD & CEO, Sebastian Mikosz
  • Qantas Airways, CEO & Managing Director, Alan Joyce
  • Regional Express, Deputy Chairman, Hon John Sharp
  • WestJet, President & CEO, Ed Sims
  • WTTC, President & CEO, Gloria Guevara

Have a look at some of the highlights from this unforgettable night:

Want More Analysis Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More