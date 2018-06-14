14-Jun-2018 4:12 PM
CAPA Airline CEOs in Sydney: A photo story
CAPA - Centre for Aviation recently hosted its first ever Airline CEOs event in Sydney. The event brought together some of the biggest names in aviation to discuss the topics impacting the entire industry.
The evening session included a CEO Roundtable Dinner, a high level and often light hearted discussion of the major trends in partnerships and where alliances are heading. Hosted by leading media personality, CNN’s International Business Correspondent, Richard Quest, the dinner included:
- Avianca, CEO, Hernán Rincón
- Cathay Pacific, CEO, Rupert Hogg
- Embraer, President & CEO, Commercial Aviation, John Slattery
- IAG, CEO, Willie Walsh
- Jet Airways, Chairman, Naresh Goyal
- Kenya Airways, Group MD & CEO, Sebastian Mikosz
- Qantas Airways, CEO & Managing Director, Alan Joyce
- Regional Express, Deputy Chairman, Hon John Sharp
- WestJet, President & CEO, Ed Sims
- WTTC, President & CEO, Gloria Guevara
Have a look at some of the highlights from this unforgettable night: