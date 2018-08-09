Bangkok-Samui: Southeast Asia’s largest monopoly air route 

Bangkok-Samui will become a monopoly market for Bangkok Airways in Sep-2018 as Thai Airways suspends the route. Thai Airways will rely on Bangkok Airways to provide offline access to Samui Island, one of Thailand’s most popular destinations, building on a codeshare partnership that began in 2017.

Bangkok-Samui is already the only top 50 city pair within Southeast Asia that is not served by an LCC. It will also become, from 2-Sep-2018, the only top 50 city pair in the region that is served by just only one airline.

Bangkok Airways was the only airline serving the Bangkok-Samui route until 2008, when Thai Airways entered the Samui market with two daily flights. Bangkok Airways owns and operates the Koh Samui Airport, but in recent years has set aside five slot pairs for other airlines.