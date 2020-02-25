Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 25-Feb-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Air New Zealand and NASA entered (25-Feb-2020) an agreement for the carrier to collect environmental data during domestic services and collaboratively monitor climate change impacts. One Air New Zealand Q300 will be fitted with a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver unit in late 2020, and if successful, Air New Zealand plans to explore implementing GNSS widely across its Q300 fleet.

NASA will collect the data to better predict severe storms, and be received by NASA's Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System, while the University of Auckland will establish a Science Payload Operations Centre to receive and process data collected inflight.

Air New Zealand chief operational integrity and standards officer captain David Morgan stated: "As an airline, we're already seeing the impact of climate change, with flights impacted by volatile weather and storms. Climate change is our biggest sustainability challenge so it's incredible we can use our daily operations to enable this world-leading science". [more - original PR]

Original report: Air New Zealand joins NASA climate science mission

In a world first, Air New Zealand and NASA are working together to monitor climate change impacts, with the airline to collect unique environmental data during domestic flights.

Air New Zealand is set to be the first passenger airline in the world to join a NASA earth science mission, with one of its Q300 aircraft to be fitted with next-generation satellite receivers later this year.

Using GPS signals reflected from the earth's surface, the Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver unit will act as a scientific "black box" during flights, gathering data to better predict severe storms, as well as enabling new climate change research in New Zealand.

Air New Zealand Chief Operational Integrity and Standards Officer Captain David Morgan says with flightpaths across Aotearoa, the Q300 is the perfect aircraft to pilot the mission.

"Our Q300s cruise at 16,000 feet - much closer to the land and sea than NASA's satellites. Placing receivers on aircraft will enhance the resolution and quality of information, giving scientists an unprecedented view over our entire network, from Kerikeri to Invercargill.

"As an airline, we're already seeing the impact of climate change, with flights impacted by volatile weather and storms. Climate change is our biggest sustainability challenge so it's incredible we can use our daily operations to enable this world-leading science."

Data collected inflight will feed into NASA's Cyclone Global Navigation Satellite System (CYGNSS). Dr Gail Skofronick-Jackson, NASA's CYGNSS Program Scientist in the agency's Earth Science Division, says with Air New Zealand on board there's an opportunity to extend the mission and monitor the environmental signs of climate change.

"CYGNSS uses GPS signals, bounced off the ocean, to measure wind speeds and help scientists better predict cyclones and hurricanes. Over land, the technology can determine soil moisture levels, so it can also monitor climate change indicators such as drought, flooding and coastline erosion.

"This is a new approach to climate science and exciting terrain. The next-generation receivers Air New Zealand will fly have advanced features, new to CYGNSS, so we're excited to test their capabilities and explore their potential for future spaceborne missions."

The project has been made possible through an agreement between NASA and the New Zealand Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). MBIE's General Manager of Science, Innovation and International Dr Peter Crabtree says the partnership aims to engage New Zealanders in a globally significant science mission.

"Through this partnership Air New Zealand's world-class engineers, and researchers across New Zealand will have the opportunity to work with NASA on a mission that will advance global understanding of the impacts of climate change."

The University of Auckland will establish a Science Payload Operations Centre to receive and process data collected inflight. Project Lead, Professor Delwyn Moller, says the centre will manage what could ultimately be New Zealand's largest source of environmental data.

"Local scientists will work with the NASA CYGNSS team to process these unique measurements into environmental data, opening up a range of research opportunities and potential uses, from flood risk management to agriculture and resource planning.

"Though this collaboration, Kiwi scientists will be at the forefront of this emerging field."

The receivers are being developed by the University of Michigan for NASA's Earth Science Technology Office. Air New Zealandengineers will fit the first Q300 in late 2020 and if the approach is successful, the airline will explore introducing more widely across the Q300 fleet.

Air New Zealand has 23 of the 50-seat Q300 turboprop aircraft in its fleet. The Q300s operates to 19 domestic ports, with each aircraft flying around 50 services a week

TAP Air Portugal sets 'very solid foundations' to continue improving sustainability

TAP Air Portugal CEO Antonoaldo Neves commented on the carrier's 2019 financial results, stating: "[TAP's] foundations are very solid for us to continue this transformation path and improve sustainability" (Presstur, 21-Feb-2020).

Heathrow: SAS, Air Malta, Oman Air in top three for 4Q2019 'Fly Quiet and Green' table

London Heathrow Airport reported (24-Feb-2020) the following from its 'Fly Quiet and Green' table for 4Q2019:

Original report: Next generation A320neos deliver cleaner and quieter flight at Heathrow