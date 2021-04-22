Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 22-Apr-2021

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Original report: Etihad Airways Continues Industry Leading Research and Testing for Sustainability with First Ecoflight for 2021

17 April, Abu Dhabi – Rome service is first of many planned trials for 2021 under Etihad Greenliner Programme

Earth Day flight removes 1,731 pieces of plastic from service and reduces CO2 emissions by more than 1,925kg.

Operated on the signature Etihad Greenliner, the aircraft is completely carbon neutral for the entirety of 2021 (approximately 80,000 tonnes of CO2), in the first carbon offset programme in the region.

Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has operated its first ecoFlight for 2021, continuing research and testing under the Etihad Greenliner programme to assess environmental sustainability initiatives during scheduled services. This is Etihad’s fourth ecoFlight, operated on the airline’s signature Greenliner aircraft which is fully offset for all operations through 2021 as part of the airline’s mission toward carbon neutral flying.

The maiden 2021 ecoFlight, EY83, departed Abu Dhabi for Rome on April 17, testing a range of flight and engine optimisation initiatives, as well as onboard product enhancements to reduce weight and single-use plastics, with successful trials to be incorporated into regular scheduled operations.

On board, the trial focused on three key pillars: sustainable products, incorporating initiatives identified on past ecoFlights to reduce single-use plastics, and an overall weight reduction study. Etihad also tested initiatives to mitigate the challenges imposed by Covid-19, driving home the Etihad Greenliner Programme mission to identify challenges and call upon the industry to work together for meaningful solutions that ensure safety, environmental and fiscal inclusivity.

Tony Douglas, Group Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Etihad made a significant and tangible commitment to sustainability and the future of aviation over a year ago, first when we launched the Greenliner programme in partnership with Boeing, GE and other aviation leaders, then with our commitment to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and halving our net emission levels by 2035.

‘Since then, and throughout the pandemic we have remained on track, with a number of ecoFlights during 2020, as well as partnering with Boeing, NASA and Safran on the 2020 ecoDemonstrator programme. Now in 2021 we are stepping up our efforts so eco testing won’t be confined to quarterly dedicated ecoFlights, but instead an always on, ever present part of operations to test, refine and implement sustainability initiatives. This kind of incremental, real world testing is the foundation of the Greenliner programme, which will allow us to continue R&D efforts into decarbonization opportunities.

“This isn’t about solving only Etihad’s emissions, but about supporting the entire industry to address the biggest challenge we face over the next three decades.”

Sustainable Products, Weight Reduction and Cabin Waste

The Rome ecoFlight saw the removal and replacement of 1,731 single-use plastic items from onboard service, with a weight reduction of 108kg, saving 60kg CO2 emissions. This follows efforts on the first ecoFlight to Brisbane in 2019, where 43 single-use plastic items were removed from onboard operations, resulting in an annual saving of 17 tonnes of waste from landfill and again in 2020, when the airline operated an ecoFlight to Brussels, removing 2,639 single-use plastic items from the flight, equal to approximately 8.8kg in weight reduction.

Feasible initiatives trialed on the latest ecoFlight will be adapted for standard operations moving forward, contributing to Etihad’s goal to remove 80 percent of single-use plastics. Based on circular theory efforts, the airline tackled international waste regulations head on with a recycling initiative to better manage cabin waste. Strict waste regulations force international airlines to incinerate all contaminated materials, and efforts were made to identify suppliers offering products that will not release harmful emissions in incineration, such as EcoWare bagasse pots, which are compostable and made from plants. The flight produced and successfully diverted 8.1kg of recyclable material from landfill.

Pro-Sustainability Partners

Boasting a range of sustainable suppliers, the flight focused on avoiding single use items, finding replacements that are locally produced, UAE sourced and meet the requirement of being lightweight and non-energy intensive in the cleaning process or non-impactful in the disposal process.

The ecoFlight showcased Al Ain Water’s sustainable plant-based water bottles onboard. It also featured Abu Dhabi based startup ‘The Concept’s’ sustainable inflight meal trays made from used water bottles, and BambuuBrush, for their highly sustainable up-cycled Bamboo Toothbrush.

Operational Efficiencies

Operational initiatives trialed continue to evaluate and confirm learnings from past ecoFlights for flight path optimisation, including optimised climb and continuous descent. A previous ecoFlight to Dublin showed when compared to a standard Boeing 787 flight on that route, the ecoFlight reduced journey time by 40 minutes and reduced CO2 emissions by three tonnes.

Flight Optimisation

Following extensive trialing and collaboration with Air Navigation Authorities globally on previous ecoFlights, flight optimisation has become an Etihad standard operating procedure wherever possible. The ecoFlight saw the airline successfully avoid 1,386kg CO2 through operational efficiencies alone.

The flight also leveraged Boeing’s proprietary Probabilistic Flight Planning tool to optimise routing and fuel efficiency by evaluating possible routes, taking uncertainty in the weather forecast into account to use less fuel, regardless of the actual winds. This technology has the potential to reduce Etihad’s fleet-wide annual CO2 emissions by approximately 2 million kgs. (4.4 million lbs.).

“Flight optimisation is one of the first places we should be looking to for fuel and CO2 savings as an industry. It’s an elegant, simple solution for massive, incremental savings that would fundamentally change the industry and put us on the path to a sustainable future,” said Douglas. “However, simple does not mean easy to implement. It requires cooperation across the industry, and importantly, across borders as a coordinated global response, and that sort of cooperation needs to be led at the regulatory level.”

Potable Water

Adding valuable testing data to operational efficiency initiatives such as potable water optimization favours these trials greatly, with this ecoFlight reducing CO2 emissions by 189kg from this practice alone. The results from the flight will help develop a more efficient method to calculate potable water requirements for future operations, with a potential annual impact of up to 800 tonnes of fuel, or 2,500 tonnes of CO2 saved across the entire fleet.

Engine Foam Wash

The ecoFlight follows the recent announcement of Etihad’s partnership with GE Aviation, licensing the airline for the groundbreaking GE 360 foam wash jet engine cleaning system. The system will remove more than 7,000 metric tonnes of CO2 in 2021 from Etihad’s GE90 and GEnx fleets. Impacts are already proving invaluable, with this initiative saving 290kg of CO2 emissions on this flight.

Electric Tractors

The flight once again leveraged electric tractors, which were successfully trialed on previous ecoFlights and are permanently deployed to service 37% of Etihad and other airline flights at Abu Dhabi airport, with a 309.5 tonne CO2 annual benefit in emissions.

Sustainability and Covid-19

With operations still severely impacted by Covid, Etihad’s commitment to sustainability remained on track, with the airline implementing a number of key sustainability initiatives in 2020:

Jan 2020: Announcement of 2035 and 2050 net zero emissions targets

Jan and Feb 2020: First two eco-flights to Brussels and Dublin

Aug 2020: Partnership with Boeing on the ecoDemonstrator programme, for the first time on a 787-10 aircraft

Oct 2020: Launch of world’s first Transition Sukuk and first Sustainability-Linked financing in global aviation, raising USD 600 million by linking terms to Etihad’s carbon reduction targets

by linking terms to Etihad’s carbon reduction targets Dec 2020: Commitment to purchase carbon offsets to completely neutralise the CO2 emissions of flagship “Greenliner” aircraft throughout 2021

Feb 2021: Partnership with GE to launch its 360 Foam Wash to remove more than 7,000 metric tonnes of CO2 in 2021 from Etihad’s fleet

Etihad Greenliner Programme

This ecoFlight is the latest effort toward sustainable aviation, flown under the banner of the Etihad Greenliner programme which is the airline’s driving message for sustainability, uniting the technologists and visionaries together in a call to arms.

A key pillar of the programme is the Etihad-Boeing strategic global partnership, spearheaded by a specially-themed Boeing 787 Dreamliner to test products, procedures and initiatives designed to reduce aircraft carbon emissions.

Etihad encourages and invites partners from across the aviation sector to join and test sustainability initiatives on scheduled 787 operations. The results are then processed and validated with Etihad and its partners including Boeing and GE, and the most sustainable initiatives used as a base for improving the performance of the global 787 operating community.

The Etihad Greenliner Programme is an open call to action for collaborative effort to preserve the luxury of air travel, while protecting and mitigating the impact on the environment, proven further with their sustainability tagline: Etihad Airways: From Abu Dhabi for the World.

Original report: Flying with purpose: Alaska sets new climate goals, including net-zero carbon emissions by 2040

Each year we share how we’re caring for the planet and the people we serve in our annual sustainability report. This year we’re also setting our course for the future.

Today, we announced our commitment to reduce our climate impacts with new goals for carbon, waste, and water. We’ve set a course for net zero carbon emissions by 2040, with near-term 2025 targets to maintain carbon neutral growth from 2019. We also set goals to be the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline and cut the climate emissions from our ground equipment in half. We’ll keep up our industry-leading recycling program, continue to source more sustainable packaging for inflight service and offset our water use with investments in local ecology and habitats. With these goals, we are joining Amazon and over 100 other companies in signing The Climate Pledge, a commitment to be net zero carbon across our business 10 years ahead of the Paris Agreement.

Doing the right thing

One of our core values is to do the right thing, and that means reducing the impact of air travel on the environment. Our most significant environmental impact is through greenhouse gas emissions produced through the burning of jet fuel. That’s why we’ve prioritized the work to burn and emit less fuel, to employ greener alternatives and ultimately to transform aviation for a more sustainable future and to keep the incredible destinations we serve beautiful and viable for generations to come.

“Air travel connects us to our friends and families, helps us understand one another, and helps communities across the globe grow and thrive,” said Alaska Airlines CEO Ben Minicucci. But we know that to live our purpose, creating an airline people love, we must operate every day in a way that cares for both people and the environment. That’s why we’ve set out on this bold path to reduce our climate impact near and long term.”

Our Roadmap

There are five parts of our path to net zero:

1. Fleet renewal

We recently finalized our order for up to 120 Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft, with four already delivered this year. Our newest MAX aircraft are 22% more fuel-efficient on a seat-by-seat basis than the aircraft they replace. And we’ll continue to test and adopt technology to further improve our fleet’s efficiency.

2. Operational efficiency

We’re focused on embedding efficiency and sustainability into our culture. That means continuing our leadership in standardizing operational best practices and using technology for the lowest emissions possible. We’re also expanding our use of technology to optimize flight routes for emissions savings, working with the government to make the best use of our airspace, moving toward electric and other renewable options for our ground equipment and working with airports to ensure infrastructure available to support it. We will also continue responsible construction and energy use throughout our facilities – like our LEED-certified hangar in Anchorage and employee “Hub” in Seattle.

3. Sustainable aviation fuel

With up to 80% lower carbon emissions than traditional jet fuel, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is the best possible option to decarbonize medium- and long-distance flying within the next few decades. Alaska has piloted use of different types of SAF for over a decade, and SAF is now certified as safe and available as a fuel to mix with traditional fuel. We currently use and are partnering to advance SAF production, with Neste and SkyNRG. We’ve also partnered with Microsoft to offset the carbon impact of their employees’ travel from Seattle to San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles with sustainable aviation fuel.

SAF represents even greater potential to reduce emissions with government support to increase supply and commercial viability of these fuels, which don’t currently exist in sufficient volume to power US flights. That’s why we’re supporting research at Washington State University to advance SAF in the Pacific Northwest, partnering with other companies to grow use of SAF, and working with the oneworld alliance and Airlines for America to support SAF production globally. This is an area that will take collective action to advance.

4. Novel propulsion

Novel propulsion essentially means increasing the use of electric or alternative power without fossil fuels. We believe that increasingly electrified options will be available for regional aircraft by 2040 and are evaluating partnerships and in-kind exchanges with the goal of enabling these emerging and decarbonizing technologies. Alaska’s sister regional airline, Horizon Air, is well positioned to explore this exciting, innovative opportunity in the decades ahead.

5. Credible, high-quality carbon offsetting technology

Aviation is one of the hardest sectors to decarbonize, so credible carbon offsets may be needed to close the gap to our net zero target by 2040, and until SAF and novel propulsion become viable and available at scale. We’ll work with science advisory firm Carbon Direct to identify and vet carbon offsets that add net offset value, are verified in carbon accounting, do no harm, are durable, and don’t just displace emissions to another project.

What does this mean for you?

You can read more about our commitments to fly greener, reduce waste and offset our water use in our Alaska Airlines 2020 LIFT Sustainability Report. In it, you will see more details on our approach to social and environmental stewardship across the company.

Meanwhile, there are things every flyer can do to partner with us on this journey. Want to offset your carbon footprint? Good news! You can invest in carbon offsets with our partner, The Good Traveler, in locally based and high-quality projects to restore the climate balance. Since its founding by San Diego International Airport in 2015, The Good Traveler helped removed 230 million pounds of CO2 from the air by funding projects like tree planting, habitat protection, waste composting and renewable energy. Packing lighter, using our app, pre-ordering your onboard meal, and bringing your own reusable water bottle to #FillBeforeYouFly all contribute to reducing our collective impact.

This is a long-term journey, and it will take all of us. Thank you for having high expectations of us, and for joining us on the journey.

Original report: ANA Prioritizes Sustainability with Introduction of Plastic-free Meal Trays

· Composed of biodegradable materials, the trays will significantly reduce plastic consumption

· Initiative supports ANA’s ESG goals

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan's largest and 5-Star airline for eight consecutive years, will become the first Japanese airline to introduce meal trays made from biodegradable materials. Composed of bagasse - the waste fiber created from pressing sugarcane – these biodegradable trays will further reduce ANA’s carbon footprint. This is the latest in a long line of sustainability initiatives from ANA, as it works to meet the ambitious targets outlined in its 2050 sustainability goals.

The new meal trays will be introduced beginning in August 2021 for economy class meals on international flights. By simply replacing the plastic meal trays, the amount of disposable plastic used by ANA for inflight services will be reduced by about 30 percent, an amount that was equal to 317 tons during fiscal 2019.

“At ANA, we view sustainability as critical to our mission and we are constantly searching for ways to reduce our carbon footprint,” said Chikako Miyata, Senior Vice President and Director of Corporate Sustainability. “We will keep making efforts to improve sustainability and create a better planet. We will continue to consider innovative technologies that allow us to operate safely, efficiently and effectively as we serve the needs of customers worldwide.”

In 2020, ANA introduced plastic-free cutlery and straws, reducing the amount of plastic used by 25 tons compared to the previous year. The reduced use of plastic is central to ANA’s 2050 ESG initiatives and the airline will continue exploring areas where it can reduce consumption and waste.

Original report: Carbon neutral flying – Lufthansa Compensaid now available to corporate customers

Carbon neutral flying – Lufthansa Compensaid now available to corporate customers

Companies can offset their business air travel

New for corporate customers: "Compensaid Corporate Program"

With Sustainable Aviation Fuel passengers travel in a climate-friendly way

First customer is insurance provider AXA Deutschland Thanks to Compensaid, the innovative digital CO2 compensation platform of the Lufthansa Group, flying carbon neutral is possible for individual travelers. Now companies can also use this option, simply and easily, for their employees’ business trips. With the "Compensaid Corporate Program" corporate customers have the possibility to use, for instance, Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) for their air travel. With SAF they can compensate the CO2 emissions produced when flying. This program allows companies to offset all their flights – whether they’re with the Lufthansa Group or other airlines. The first customer is insurance provider AXA Deutschland. The company will offset its business-related air travel for an initial period of three years. "CO2-neutral flying is already possible today. With Compensaid, we have a powerful tool for providing attractive and innovative offers to our customers. Offsetting is part of our strategy to cut our CO2 emissions in half by 2030 and achieve a neutral carbon footprint by 2050. We are delighted that with AXA Deutschland we have gained a partner that shares our vision of sustainable mobility," explains Christina Foerster, Lufthansa Group Executive Board Member for Customer, IT & Corporate Responsibility. Air travel compensation with Compensaid is done either through the use of SAF, the sponsorship of certified climate protection projects, or a combination of both options. AXA Deutschland’s offsetting starts with 15 percent via SAF and 85 percent through selected climate protection projects. This results in the complete CO2 neutrality of all the flights. “Sustainability in general and combating climate change are essential aspects of our AXA strategy. Our dedicated sustainability team and the AXA Innovation Campus are always on the lookout for innovative concepts and Lufthansa’s Compensaid offer came exactly at the right time for us. The future offsetting of carbon emissions generated by our flights is another definitive step towards reducing our carbon footprint and another string to our bow in our determination to achieve carbon-neutral business travel”, explains Sirka Laudon, Head of People Experience and responsible for AXA Germany’s Sustainability Project. Sustainable Aviation Fuel refers to sustainable, non-fossil-based kerosene. Currently, it is primarily derived from biomass, such as used cooking oils. SAF is therefore a genuine alternative to carbon-based aviation fuels and, in the long term, can allow for virtually CO2-neutral aviation. Besides the use of SAF, Compensaid also allows offsetting through certified climate protection projects. These include, for instance, the promotion of photovoltaic systems, the use of efficient stoves that require less firewood and therefore emit less CO2 into the atmosphere, or the replacement of diesel generators with systems that produce electricity from biomass. Companies participating in the "Compensaid Corporate Program" can choose the project that suits them best. Compensaid as the central compensation offer of the Lufthansa Group

The Lufthansa Innovation Hub launched the digital compensation platform Compensaid in 2019. Since then, it has been gradually expanded to include additional products. No matter what airline they choose, private travelers can calculate the exact CO2 emissions of their flight and offset them using the alternatives mentioned above. Lufthansa Group airlines have integrated Compensaid directly into the booking process. Frequent flyers will also find this option in the Miles & More app. Lufthansa Cargo also employs a compensation solution for CO2-neutral airfreight. In November 2020, Lufthansa Cargo operated the world's first CO2-neutral cargo flight to Shanghai. Information on the new "Compensaid Corporate Program" is available at https://compensaid.com/partnering Lufthansa Group takes responsibility

For decades, the Lufthansa Group has been committed to a sustainable and responsible corporate policy and takes its responsibility seriously. The Group is firmly committed to climate-friendly aviation, continues to invest in highly fuel-efficient aircraft despite the current exceptional circumstances, and is steadily expanding its involvement in the area of Sustainable Aviation Fuels -Lufthansa Group takes responsibility.

Original report: UK enshrines new target in law to slash emissions by 78% by 2035

The UK’s sixth Carbon Budget will incorporate the UK’s share of international aviation and shipping emissions for the first time, to bring the UK more than three-quarters of the way to net zero by 2050.