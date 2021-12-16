Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 16-Dec-2021

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Qantas Airways to purchase SAF for London Heathrow departures

Qantas announced (14-Dec-2021) plans to purchase blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from Jan-2022, helping to reduce its carbon emissions by approximately 10%.

It is the first time an Australian airline will purchase SAF on an ongoing basis for regular scheduled services. Qantas signed an agreement with bp to purchase 10 million litres of SAF in 2022 with an option to purchase up to another 10 million litres in 2023 and 2024 for services from London Heathrow Airport.

This represents up to 15% of Qantas' annual fuel use out of London.

The fuel will be produced with certified bio feedstock from used cooking oil and/or other waste products, and then blended with normal jet fuel.

Qantas is in discussions about accessing SAF at its other overseas ports, including Los Angeles, and recently joined other oneworld airlines in signing a MoU to use SAF for services from San Francisco from 2024.

Qantas Group chief sustainability officer Andrew Parker said sustainable aviation fuel was key to the airline meeting its target of net zero emissions by 2050 and its interim target, which will be released in the 1H2022. [more - original PR]

Original report: QANTAS PURCHASES SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL FOR KANGAROO ROUTE

Qantas will purchase blended sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from next month, helping to reduce its carbon emissions by around 10 per cent for its flights from London.

It is the first time an Australian airline will purchase SAF on an ongoing basis for regular scheduled services.

The national carrier has signed an agreement with strategic partner bp to purchase 10 million litres of SAF in 2022 with an option to purchase up to another 10 million litres in 2023 and 2024 for flights from Heathrow Airport. This represents up to 15 per cent of Qantas’ annual fuel use out of London.

The fuel will be produced with certified bio feedstock from used cooking oil and/or other waste products. This is then blended with normal jet fuel.

The use of SAF is increasing globally – particularly in Europe, the UK and United States – as governments and industry work together to find ways to steadily decarbonise the aviation sector.

Qantas is in discussions about accessing SAF at its other overseas ports, such as Los Angeles, and recently joined other oneworld airlines in signing a memorandum of understanding to use SAF for flights from San Francisco from 2024. These volume agreements are crucial to bringing the cost of SAF down, which can be several times more expensive than traditional jet kerosene.

Qantas Group Chief Sustainability Officer Andrew Parker said sustainable aviation fuel was key to the airline meeting its target of net zero emissions by 2050 and its interim target, which will be released in the first half of next year.

“We know that climate change is incredibly important for our customers, employees and investors and it is a major focus for the national carrier as we come out of a difficult couple of years,” Mr Parker said.

“Zero emission technology like electric aircraft or green hydrogen are still a very long way off for aviation, and even further away for long haul flights like London to Australia. SAF and high quality carbon offsetting are therefore critical on the path to net zero.

“Aviation biofuels typically deliver around an 80 per cent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions on a lifecycle basis compared to the jet fuel it is replacing and is the most significant tool airlines have to reduce their impact on the environment

“The technology is already tried and tested and it can be used in the aircraft we have now, which is why government and industry overseas are investing heavily to build their own SAF industries.

“Given the importance of aviation to Australia, and the distances we travel, there’s a huge opportunity to build a local SAF industry here. The Qantas Group would be its biggest customer and we’ve already committed $50 million in seed funding, but it’s going to take a concerted effort from industry and government to make this happen,” added Mr Parker.

Martin Thomsen, SVP Air bp, said “Our aspiration at Air bp is to become a leader in the supply of SAF and we are committed to working with customers to scale up its use. We believe it is one of the key routes to reducing carbon emissions in the aviation industry.

“Selling SAF to Qantas at London Heathrow demonstrates not only the aim of both companies towards decarbonising aviation but also doing so at one of the most important airports in the world.”

While Qantas and Jetstar have flown several demonstration flights using SAF – including a flight across the Pacific in 2018 powered by biofuel derived from mustard seeds – this is the first time an Australian airline will purchase SAF on an ongoing basis.

Last month, Qantas Frequent Flyer announced a world-first Green membership tier which will rewards members for making sustainable choices at home and when they travel.

Eurasian SAF Alliance forms to develop biofuel roadmap in Russia

Aeroflot, Airbus, Gazprom Neft, S7 Group, Volga-Dnepr Group, National Research Centre Zhukovsky Institute and the State Research Institute of Civil Aviation signed (13-Dec-2021) a declaration to create the 'Eurasian SAF Alliance'.

The alliance plans to develop a roadmap for the use of biofuels in Russia and aims to operate the first biofuel flight no later than 2024.

Through the coordinated effort of Russian and European energy, aircraft and airline companies, and government bodies, the alliance hopes to enhance the environmental credentials of air transport and achieve the gradual decarbonisation of the industry.

Gazprom Neft's industrial innovation technology centre in Saint Petersburg will be used to develop formulations of green aviation fuel and technologies for subsequent industrial production, while experimental batches of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) will be produced at its Moscow and Omsk refineries.

SAF production in Russia will be increased through the alliance and integrated into the Russian market for use by domestic and foreign aircraft, in line with Russian and international requirements.

The alliance is open to all companies across the SAF production chain, including fuel producers, airlines, airports, aircraft and engine manufacturers and R&D facilities. [more - original PR - Aeroflot - English/Russian] [more - original PR - S7 Group - Russian] [more - original PR - Volga-Dnepr Group] [more - original PR - Gazprom Neft - Russian]

Original report - Aeroflot: Aeroflot initiates SAF Alliance together with industry leaders

Aeroflot, PJSC Gazprom Neft, Airbus, Volga-Dnepr Group, National Research Center Zhukovsky Institute, Federal State Unitary Enterprise State Research Institute of Civil Aviation, and S7 Group jointly established Eurasian SAF Alliance.

The introduction and ramp-up of sustainable aviation fuel use in Russia is the Alliance’s main goal. For these ends, the Alliance members will develop a roadmap to coordinate subsequent joint efforts.

As part of the Alliance, the participants agreed to promote SAF use in the Russian market in line with local and international norms and regulations, as well as tech specifications including aircraft type certificate and other operation and maintenance documentation.

The Alliance members set an ambitious goal for the Russian civil aviation to operate first flight with SAF blend not later than 2024.

Andrey Chikhanchin, PJSC Aeroflot’s Deputy CEO for Commerce and Finance, said: «The environmental agenda is increasingly becoming one of the key topics in aviation. Aeroflot Group has greatly contributed to boosting ecological efficiency as we cut normalized CO2 emissions by 30%. By signing declaration to create the SAF Alliance Aeroflot has taken another step towards the future as we affirm our commitment to the industry’s environmental priorities. Our coordinated activities with the major industry players will help enhance the environmental credentials and promote gradual decarbonization of aviation».

Anatoly Cherner, PJSC Gazprom Neft’s Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, said: “Decarbonization and new international environmental norms call for innovative technological solutions to produce fuel with low carbon footprint. Thanks to scientific competencies, extensive modernization and refineries development Gazprom Neft is actively developing its segment of eco products for all modes of transport. Together with the airlines, aircraft manufacturers and research institutes we are ready to start new R&D of green fuel, unique for Russian industry. The SAF Alliance will allow us to join the expertise of all airline market participants to make the Russian SAF R&D process more efficient”.

Eurasian SAF Alliance will promote the Alliance members’ initiatives to introduce the principles of sustainable development and looks to contribute to enhancing the environmental credentials of air transport and gradual decarbonization of the airline industry. The Alliance members believe that coordinated efforts of leading Russian and European energy, aircraft and airline companies as well as government bodies will help achieve the goals.

Eurasian SAF Alliance is an inclusive ecosystem open to all companies across SAF production chain including fuel producers, airlines, airports, aircraft and engine manufacturers, R&D centers.

Aeroflot takes resolute actions to reduce greenhouse gas emission. In September, Aeroflot and Gazprom Neft signed an agreement to jointly work on production and use of SAF to reduce CO2 emissions of air travel.

Аэрофлот совместно с ключевыми участниками отрасли инициировал создание биотопливного альянса

Аэрофлот, ПАО «Газпром нефть», Airbus, Группа компаний «Волга-Днепр», ФГУП «ГосНИИ ГА», ФГБУ «НИЦ «Институт имени Н.Е. Жуковского» и S7 Group создали «Евразийский SAF (биотопливо) альянс».

Главной задачей альянса станет внедрение и расширение применения «зеленого топлива» в России. Для этих целей участники альянса планируют разработать дорожную карту и будут координировать совместные усилия в данной области.

В рамках альянса стороны договорились способствовать продвижению SAF на российском рынке для использования в соответствии с местными и международными нормами и требованиями, а также в соответствии со спецификациями, включая сертификат типа самолета и другую эксплуатационную документацию.

Участники альянса поставили амбициозную цель для отечественного рынка гражданской авиации - выполнить первый полет на смеси биотоплива не позднее 2024 года.

Андрей Чиханчин, заместитель генерального директора по коммерции и финансам ПАО «Аэрофлот»: «Экологическая повестка становится одной из самых важных тем в авиации. Группа Аэрофлот уже внесла значительный вклад в повышение экологической эффективности – за прошедшее десятилетие мы снизили удельные выбросы СО2 на 30%. Подписывая декларацию о создании SAF альянса, Аэрофлот делает шаг навстречу будущему, подтверждая приверженность выбранным экологическим приоритетам отрасли. Наши согласованные действия с ведущими представителями отрасли будут способствовать повышению экологичности и постепенной декарбонизации авиации».

Анатолий Чернер, заместитель председателя правления «Газпром нефти»: «Декарбонизация и новые международные экологические нормы требуют инновационных технологических решений при производстве топлива с низким углеродным следом. Благодаря научным компетенциям, масштабной модернизации и развитию НПЗ, «Газпром нефть» активно развивает сегмент экологичных продуктов для всех видов транспорта. Теперь совместно с авиакомпаниями, производителями авиационной техники и научными институтами мы готовы приступить к новым исследованиям и разработкам уникального для российской промышленности зеленого авиатоплива. Создание SAF-альянса позволит объединить экспертизу всех участников рынка авиаперевозок и сделать процесс разработки российского авиационного биотоплива более эффективным».

«Евразийский SAF альянс» является продолжением инициатив участников альянса по внедрению принципов устойчивого развития в свою деятельность и нацелен внести вклад в дальнейшее повышение экологичности авиационного транспорта и постепенную декарбонизацию авиационной отрасли. Участники альянса считают, что согласованные действия ведущих российских и европейских компаний в области энергетики, авиастроения и авиации, а также государственных органов и регулирующих органов будут способствовать достижению поставленных целей.

«Евразийский SAF альянс» – инклюзивная экосистема, открытая для участия компаний по всей цепочке создания SAF, включая производителей топлива, авиакомпаний, аэропортов, производителей самолетов, производителей двигателей и исследовательских институтов.

Аэрофлот предпринимает решительные шаги для сокращения парниковых газов. В сентябре Аэрофлот и «Газпром нефть» подписали соглашение о совместных усилиях по производству и использованию SAF с целью снизить выбросы CO₂ от перевозок.

ZeroAvia and De Havilland Canada sign MoU for hydrogen-electric propulsion development

ZeroAvia and De Havilland Aircraft of Canada entered (14-Dec-2021) an MoU to develop a line-fit and retrofit programme for De Havilland Canada's aircraft models, using hydrogen-electric propulsion in both new and in-service aircraft.

As part of the MoU, De Havilland Canada will be issued options to purchase 50 ZeroAvia hydrogen-electric engines. These options will be confirmed once a definitive agreement has been completed between De Havilland Canada and ZeroAvia.

Key details include:

Companies intend to work together on a service bulletin for the Dash 8-400 type certificate offering ZeroAvia's hydrogen-electric engine as a line-fit option for new aircraft, as well as developing an OEM-approved retrofit program for in-service aircraft;

Programme will target the use of ZeroAvia's ZA2000 powertrain, developing more than 2MW for Dash 8-400 aircraft;

ZeroAvia will develop a flight demonstrator, with De Havilland Canada's support, using a Dash 8-400 aircraft to aid certification and showcase the operational and commercial potential of the engine. The intention is to identify a suitable existing route utilising the aircraft and aim for entry into service within the next five years;

ZeroAvia and De Havilland Canada intend to jointly market aircraft powered by the hydrogen-electric engines to operators with power-by-the-hour support. [more - original PR]

Original report: De Havilland Canada and ZeroAvia Announce Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to Develop Hydrogen-Electric Engine Program for Dash 8-400 Aircraft

Canadian manufacturer signs MOU with the leading hydrogen-electric innovator for joint line-fit and retrofit program

Demonstrator aircraft will be jointly developed

De Havilland Canada to be issued options to purchase 50 ZeroAvia engines

ZeroAvia, the leading innovator in zero-emission aviation powertrains, and De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Limited ("De Havilland Canada") today announced that they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to develop a line-fit and retrofit program for De Havilland Canada's aircraft models, using hydrogen-electric propulsion in both new and in-service aircraft.

As part of the MOU, De Havilland Canada will be issued options to purchase 50 ZeroAvia hydrogen-electric engines. These options will be confirmed once a definitive agreement has been completed between De Havilland Canada and ZeroAvia.

The companies intend to work together on a service bulletin for the Dash 8-400 type certificate offering ZeroAvia's hydrogen-electric engine as a line-fit option for new aircraft, as well as developing an OEM-approved retrofit program for in-service aircraft. This program will target the use of ZeroAvia's 2MW+ powertrain (ZA2000) for Dash 8-400 aircraft. The Dash 8-400 is one of the world's most reliable turboprop aircraft with more than 625 delivered to customers. The global fleet of Dash 8-400 aircraft has logged over 11 million flight hours and transported more than 550 million passengers.

As part of the program, ZeroAvia will develop a flight demonstrator, with De Havilland Canada's support, using a Dash 8-400 aircraft to aid certification and showcase the operational and commercial potential of the engine. The intention is to identify a suitable existing route utilising the aircraft and aim for entry into service within the next five years. ZeroAvia and De Havilland Canada intend to jointly market aircraft powered by the hydrogen-electric engines to operators with power-by-the-hour (PBH) support.

In October, ZeroAvia announced a development collaboration with Alaska Air Group, the parent company of Alaska Airlines, for a hydrogen-electric powertrain capable of flying 76-seat regional aircraft in excess of 500 nautical miles, starting with initial deployment into a full-size Dash 8-400 aircraft.

ZeroAvia expects to fly a 19-seat aircraft using its ZA600 powertrain in the coming weeks in a hybrid configuration (one conventional engine, one hydrogen-electric) before flying the same aircraft using only hydrogen-electric engines in 2022 and building to certification by 2024. On its ZA2000 program, ZeroAvia aims to have full thrust ground demonstrations of its 1.8MW engine variant by the end of 2022. From there, the company plans certification of its ZA2000 powertrain to support 40-80 seat aircraft with a potential range in excess of 700 nautical miles – about the distance from Toronto to Atlanta – by 2026, and eventually extending into aircraft up to 90 seats by 2027.

Val Miftakhov, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, ZeroAvia, said: "De Havilland Canada have made significant strides on emission reductions and shown a big commitment to greener aviation, and the next step is to go to true zero-emission using hydrogen-electric engines. Partnering with De Havilland Canada puts ZeroAvia on a defined pathway to line-fitting into new airframes and signals OEM appetite to make the switch to certified, zero-emission propulsion as soon as possible."

Dave Riggs, Chief Transformation Officer, De Havilland Aircraft of Canada, said: "De Havilland Canada has a strong belief in hydrogen-electric technology as a viable solution for de-carbonizing aviation. We are extremely pleased to be collaborating with ZeroAvia in developing climate-friendly propulsion as an option for our customers around the globe."

Airbus to pursue composite materials storage tank for cryogenic hydrogen

Airbus stated (10-Dec-2021) that in the near term, cryogenic liquid hydrogen storage tanks for commercial flight "are likely to be metallic". stated (10-Dec-2021) that in the near term, cryogenic liquid hydrogen storage tanks for commercial flight "are likely to be metallic".

Research and development towards this approach will be pursued by Airbus ' Zero Emission Development Centres (ZEDC) in Nantes and Bremen

In the longer term, tanks made from composite materials "may be lighter and more cost-efficient to manufacture".

Spain, and its composite research centre in Stade. Airbus will accelerate development of this approach at its new ZEDC in, and its composite research centre in Stade.

All ZEDCs are expected to be fully operational and ready for ground testing with the first fully functional cryogenic hydrogen tank during 2023, with flight testing starting in 2025. [more - original PR]

Original report: How to store liquid hydrogen for zero-emission flight

How to store liquid hydrogen for zero-emission flight Hydrogen is critical to Airbus’ aim of developing the world’s first zero-emission commercial aircraft by 2035. This will require an innovative approach to fuel storage. Airbus is now designing cutting-edge liquid hydrogen tanks to facilitate a new era of sustainable aviation Hydrogen is one of the most promising technologies to reduce aviation’s climate impact. When generated from renewable energy sources, it emits zero CO2. Significantly, it delivers approximately three times the energy per unit mass of conventional jet fuel and more than 100 times that of lithium-ion batteries. This makes it well suited to powering aircraft. However, storing hydrogen on-board an aircraft poses several challenges. Hydrogen may provide more energy by mass than kerosene fuel, but it delivers less energy by volume. At normal atmospheric pressure and ambient temperature, you would need approximately 3,000 litres of gaseous hydrogen to achieve the same amount of energy as one litre of kerosene fuel. Clearly this is not feasible for aviation. One alternative would be to pressurise the hydrogen at 700 bars – an approach used in the automotive sector. In our example, this would slash the 3,000 litres to just six. This may represent a huge improvement, but weight and volume are critical for aircraft. To go further still, we can dial down the temperature to -253°C. That’s when hydrogen transforms itself from a gas to a liquid, increasing its energy density even more. Returning to our example, four litres of liquid hydrogen would be the equivalent of one litre of standard jet fuel. Inside Airbus' liquid hydrogen tank



Demanding requirements for hydrogen storage tanks Maintaining such a low temperature requires very specific storage tanks. They currently consist of an inner and outer tank with a vacuum in between, and a specific material, such as a MLI (Multi-Layer Insulation) to minimise the heat transfer by radiation. Cryogenic liquid hydrogen storage tanks are already used in several industries, including aerospace, which gives us a good insight into the challenges involved. Airbus’ involvement in Ariane, for example, helped gain knowledge on systems installation, on cryogenic testing and fuel sloshing management, or even on how to build the inner tank itself. But while there are some synergies between space flight and aviation, there are also numerous important differences. Safety requirements are different than for space launchers as hydrogen storage tanks for commercial aircraft would have to endure approximately 20,000 take-offs and landings, and would need to keep the hydrogen in the liquid state for much longer. The new Airbus ZEDCs will host multidisciplinary engineering teams to create innovative solutions that will meet demanding aerospace requirements. David Butters, Vehicles Systems Architect at AirbusCrucial R&D for zero-emission flight As part of its commitment to clean aerospace, Airbus is now adapting and evolving existing hydrogen storage technology for aviation. Several new research and development facilities across Europe have recently begun work on liquid hydrogen storage tanks for our ZEROe concept aircraft. In the near term, liquid hydrogen tanks for commercial flight are likely to be metallic. This approach will be pursued by Zero Emission Development Centres (ZEDCs) in Nantes, France, and Bremen, in northern Germany. Longer term, however, tanks made from composite materials may be lighter and more cost-efficient to manufacture. Airbus will accelerate development of this approach at its new ZEDC in Spain, and its composite research centre in Stade, Germany. “Adapting cryogenic tank technology for commercial aircraft represents some major design and manufacturing challenges,” says David Butters, Head of Engineering for LH2 Storage and Distribution at Airbus. "The new Airbus ZEDCs will host multidisciplinary engineering teams to create innovative solutions that will meet demanding aerospace requirements.” All ZEDCs are expected to be fully operational and ready for ground testing with the first fully functional cryogenic hydrogen tank during 2023, and with flight testing starting in 2025.

Project NAPKIN consortium projects UK zero emission flight operations by 2025