Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 07-Feb-2020

Qatar Airways CEO: Sustainability spotlight should be on fuel and engine suppliers

Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker, speaking at the CAPA Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit, stated (06-Feb-2020) the aviation industry needs to put a spotlight on aviation fuel and aircraft engine suppliers as the stakeholders best placed to take the lead on improving the sustainability of air transport.

Mr Al Baker acknowledged the sustainability improvement measures these two stakeholders should undertake will require "huge investments" but said the suppliers will get "huge returns on those investments". He added that the rapid growth of the global aviation industry means that sustainable biofuel producers would quickly be able to achieve economies of scale and generate significant returns if they are willing to invest in expanding production of biofuels.

IAG CEO: Airlines must demonstrate that offsetting is a credible process

IAG CEO Willie Walsh, speaking at the CAPA Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit, stated (06-Feb-2020) airlines "have to be able to demonstrate that offsetting is a credible process".

Mr Walsh said many consumers are sceptical about offsetting due to questionable projects in the past, so airlines and the wider aviation industry "have to ensure that those offsets that we are investing in are credible and lead to a genuine reduction in CO2".

Airbus conducts wind tunnel testing for E-Fan X hybrid electric aircraft

Airbus reported (04-Feb-2020) it carried out wind tunnel testing for the E-Fan X at its wind tunnel centre in Filton. The test programme has offered invaluable insight into the hybrid-electric demonstrator's aerodynamic design, low-speed performance and handling qualities in preparation for its first flight in 2021.

The E-Fan X is Airbus' hybrid-electric demonstrator. The test aircraft, based on the BAe 146 RJ100, will have one of its four jet engines replaced with a 2MW motor. Other modifications to the BAe 146 RJ100 include the addition of large, externally mounted heat exchangers for liquid cooling systems, as well as intakes and an exhaust for the fuselage-mounted power generation system.

The wind tunnel testing for the E-Fan X was carried out at Airbus’ wind tunnel centre in Filton, UK. All Airbus aircraft undergo wind tunnel testing at this centre.

Ryanair emits 935kt of CO2 in Jan-2020

Ryanair reported (06-Feb-2020) 935kt of CO2 emissions for Jan-2020, based on total operating kilometres of 13.5 million. The total equates to 69g of CO2 per passenger/km.

As previously reported by CAPA, Ryanair has committed to reducing this by a further 10% to under 60g per pax/km by 2030.

