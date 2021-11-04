Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 04-Nov-2021

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

easyJet achieves 97% reduction in CO2 emissions at Bristol Airport aircraft turnarounds

easyJet and Bristol Airport announced (28-Oct-2021) they have achieved close to zero emission aircraft turnarounds through the use of electric powered ground equipment instead of Diesel.

The initiative is part a collaboration between easyJet and Bristol Airport to decarbonise ground operations at the airport.

The trial results have shown a 97% reduction in CO2 emissions using the daily data produced throughout Sep-2021.

easyJet is using Bristol Airport as a test-bed to trial and implement technological and innovative solutions for decarbonising its operations and reducing waste.

Any successful results from the trials will have the potential to be rolled out across its network.

The six month trial commenced on 01-Sep-2021 using two dedicated aircraft stands used by easyJet aircraft.

The results to date show a saving of 1721kg of carbon during the period the electrical equipment was in use.

The joint partnership works with various expert associates and partners including TCR, DHL, ITW, Up and Away and Terbergh.

easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren stated: "The learnings from the Bristol trial will help us shape our sustainability strategy for future operational changes – all of which will help enable easyJet’s transition towards our goal of net zero emissions by 2050". [more - original PR]

The aircraft turn trial – believed to be the first of its kind – is using electric ground vehicles to reduce emissions to almost zero

· Learnings from the Bristol Airport trial will help shape future operational changes

· This initiative is a further step to enable easyJet’s transition towards goal of net zero emissions

easyJet and Bristol Airport have announced they have achieved close to zero emission aircraft turnarounds through the use of electric powered ground equipment instead of Diesel. The initiative is part a collaboration between easyJet and Bristol Airport to decarbonise ground operations at the airport. The trial results have shown a 97% reduction in CO2 emissions using the daily data produced throughout September.

Switching to electric ground equipment including steps, baggage trollies, belt loaders and ground power units to service the aircraft between flights is one of a number of initiatives focused on reducing emissions. It forms part of a wider programme of cutting-edge developments and operational efficiency initiatives.

easyJet is using Bristol Airport as a test-bed to trial and implement the latest technological and innovative solutions for decarbonising its operations and reducing waste. Any successful results from the trials will have the potential to be rolled out across easyJet’s network which spans 150 airports across 35 countries.

The six-month trial commenced on 1 September 2021 using two dedicated aircraft stands used by easyJet aircraft. The results to date show a saving of 1721 kgs of carbon during the period the electrical equipment was in use with only 59 kgs used compared with 1780 kgs emitted using like-for-like diesel equipment.*

The joint partnership works with various expert associates and partners including TCR, DHL, ITW, Up and Away and Terbergh.

Projects and trials will include work in the following areas:

electric Ground Power Units

Sustainable Aviation Fuels

electric passenger coach transportation

recycling and waste management

employee carbon-saving initiatives

supply chain carbon reductions

aircraft continuous descent approaches

zero carbon emission aircraft turnarounds

NEO aircraft deployment and fleet optimisation

Johan Lundgren, CEO, easyJet, said:

“At easyJet, we want to play our part to lead the decarbonisation of aviation, so we are delighted to see the results of this successful trial which has create a meaningful reduction in operational emissions by embracing the technology available to us today.

“The learnings from the Bristol trial will help us shape our sustainability strategy for future operational changes – all of which will help enable easyJet’s transition towards our goal of net zero emissions by 2050.

“Alongside carbon offsetting and flying efficiently with a young, modern fleet, reducing the impact of our airport operations alongside our airport partners is an important component of our decarbonisation pathway while we are supporting the development of zero-emission aircraft for the future of flying.”

Dave Lees, CEO, Bristol Airport said:

“This is an outstanding achievement by all partners involved. The trial has reduced aircraft turnaround emissions by 97%*. This is another demonstration of how working together, including partners and experts in their field, we are able to create a positive reduction in carbon emissions today.

“As an airport we are taking our commitments to address climate change seriously and this trial is only one initiative we are delivering on towards achieving a net zero airport operation by 2030.

“We will continue to work in partnership with easyJet to enable us to develop joint initiatives and projects to contribute towards decarbonising aviation and the creation of green jobs.”

Rob O’Dare, Airfield Technical & Compliance Manager, Bristol Airport added:

“Leading on sustainability projects of this nature, at the forefront of what is possible, is hugely rewarding.

“This project has been particularly satisfying as a result of the the teamwork demonstrated by the multiple participants, including amongst others EasyJet, DHL, TCR and ITW that was needed to pull this together.

“Many of those partners have invested in the trial significantly in terms of time and equipment at no cost, understanding that we are investing in the social responsibility the aviation industry carries.

“The low emission turnaround trial is just one of many initiatives Bristol Airport and easyJet are working on as part of our sustainability partnership.”

Ryanair launches electric handling at 11 major European airports

Ryanair launched (27-Oct-2021) electric handling at eleven major European airports, Alicante, Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, Mallorca, Seville, Santiago, Valencia, Amsterdam Schiphol, Gothenburg-Landvetter and Oslo.

Ryanair's handling partner in Spain and Portugal, Azul Handling, will now be the first carbon neutral handling company in Spain, due to a EUR7.3 million investment into e-Quipment.

The funding enables the airline to offer zero emission turnarounds at the eight Spanish locations, leading to emission savings of 1000 tonnes of CO2 p/a.

Ryanair's turnarounds will turn fully electric at Amsterdam Schiphol, Gothenburg-Landvetter and Oslo Airport, through a partnership with Menzies Aviation.

The turnarounds have been made possible through the airport's provision of changing infrastructure necessary for electric equipment. [more - original PR]

Enabling Zero Emission Handling – Further Reducing Co2 Emissions

Ryanair, Europe’s no. 1 airline, has today (27 Oct) launched electric handling at eleven major European airports – Alicante, Barcelona, Madrid, Malaga, Mallorca, Seville, Santiago, Valencia, Amsterdam Schipol, Gothenburg-Landvetter and Oslo – enabling zero emission turnarounds. These latest industry-leading developments represent a significant investment in sustainable operations, boost Ryanair’s commitment to reducing its environmental footprint and further pave the way to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Azul Handling, Ryanair’s handling partner in Spain and Portugal, will now be the first carbon neutral handling company in Spain – thanks to a €7.3m investment into e-Quipment, enabling the airline to offer zero emission turnarounds at these eight major Spanish locations. This leads to emission savings of 1,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

As well as its work in Spain, Ryanair’s turnarounds will turn fully electric at Amsterdam Schipol, Gothenburg-Landvetter and Oslo Airport, through a partnership with Menzies Aviation. These turnarounds have been made possible through the airport’s provision of changing infrastructure necessary for electric equipment.

Ryanair understands that aviation has a leading role to play in tackling climate change and is placing an increased emphasis on mitigating how its business impacts the environment. The airline’s recent $22bn investment in new aircraft will help lower its fuel consumption by approx. 16% on a per-seat basis, reduce noise by 40% and these aircraft will carry 4% more passengers. Ryanair is focused on partnering with industry leaders, such as Azul and Menzies Aviation who share its sustainability goals and are supporting Ryanair to align with the Paris Agreement.

Ryanair’s Director of Sustainability, Thomas Fowler, said:

“We are delighted to announce this industry-leading green initiative which represents Ryanair’s commitment to reducing its emissions. The launch of electric handling at 11 of our European airports is a major step in Ryanair’s pathway to net zero emissions by 2050.

The turnaround process incorporates a number of steps and pieces of electric equipment – including electric baggage tractor, electric baggage belt loader, passenger steps, electric ground power, and electric push back tractor which assists the aircraft with exiting the aircraft parking position – and this process is now carried out emission-free at these 11 locations.

At Ryanair we have committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and reducing CO2 emissions per passenger/km by 10% by 2030. That is why we have invested $22bn in new aircraft that will help us reduce our fuel consumption by approx. 16% on a per-seat basis.

We can now offer zero emissions turnarounds at each of those 11 locations when previously, a standard turnaround could emit up to 52kg of CO2. Our partnerships with industry leaders such as Azul and Menzies Aviation are vital to us in achieving our goal of being net carbon neutral by 2050.”

Emirates to recycle retired A380 & sell repurposed components in partnership with UAE companies

Emirates Airline signed (01-Nov-2021) an agreement with UAE based Falcon Aircraft Recycling under which its first retired A380 aircraft (A6-EDA, MSN 11) will be repurposed and recycled locally in an industry first initiative.

A number of components will be repurposed in partnership with Wings Craft and sold as furniture, retail items and memorabilia to benefit Emirates Airline Foundation.

Emirates president Sir Tim Clark stated: "Through this initiative, our customers and fans can take home a piece of aviation history while saving valuable materials from landfill and contributing to a charitable cause through the Emirates Airline Foundation". [more - original PR]

Original report: Emirates’ first retired A380 to be repurposed in the UAE

Emirates has signed a contract with UAE-based Falcon Aircraft Recycling on a pioneering initiative, where its first retired A380 aircraft will be upcycled and recycled, dramatically reducing the environmental impact of the deconstruction process and drastically reducing landfill waste.

Signs contract with UAE-based specialist Falcon Aircraft Recycling to save most of its retired aircraft from landfill via a pioneering upcycling and recycling programme

Iconic 1st generation A380 onboard bar and other cabin features to be transformed into bespoke furniture, plus a range of aviation memorabilia and retail items which will be released for sale in the coming months

Portion of sale profits to benefit the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline’s charity organisation focussed on helping disadvantaged children around the world

The extensive materials recovery and repurposing activities will be entirely conducted in the UAE, the airline’s home base, further reducing the project’s environmental footprint.

Increasingly, retired aircraft are flown to remote locations and left to languish after being stripped for parts. Traditional salvage and recycling projects focus on recovering only profitable components, thereby leaving behind a substantial portion of the aircraft and materials that go into landfill or sit idle indefinitely for years. Also, many aircraft items can be difficult to recycle or dispose, for instance fire retardant fabrics and composite materials.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates airline said: “We are delighted to partner with Falcon Aircraft Recycling on this first-of-its-kind project. That all repurposing activity will be fully executed in the UAE also speaks to the strong aviation eco-system and capabilities that the nation has built up in its short history. Through this initiative, our customers and fans can take home a piece of aviation history while saving valuable materials from landfill and contributing to a charitable cause through the Emirates Airline Foundation. It’s an elegant and fitting retirement solution for this iconic aircraft and our flagship.”

Andrew Tonks, Director of Falcon Aircraft Recycling said: “This is our most ambitious project to date which will see the first deconstruction of an A380 outside of Europe. Approximately 190 tonnes of various metals, plastics, carbon fiber composites and other materials will be removed from the aircraft and passed on for recycling or repurposing via our upcycling programme with Wings Craft. The recovery programme will be delivered fully within the UAE and ensure that the majority of the aircraft will find a second life. We are proud to have won this contract which underscores Emirates’ confidence in the world-class capabilities available here in the UAE. Our teams are currently busy with the breakdown and final concepts for the first batch of unique upcycled items. We look forward to unveiling more information on the retail items soon.”

After completing its last commercial mission, A6-EDA, the first A380 ever delivered to Emirates, was retired from service and brought to the airline’s Engineering Centre where Emirates engineers retrieved serviceable components such as engines, landing gears and flight control components. The aircraft was then deregistered and handed over to the Falcon Aircraft Recycling team to begin the process of carefully breaking down the aircraft.

Partnering with Wings Craft, another UAE-based firm that specialises in producing custom furniture and merchandise from aircraft materials, Falcon Aircraft Recycling will design and manufacture unique collectibles and retail items from the materials and parts removed from the aircraft. These items will be launched for sale in phases over the coming months.

A portion of profits from the sale of all items upcycled and recycled from Emirates’ first retired A380 will benefit the Emirates Airline Foundation.

Emirates’ first A380, previously operating as A6-EDA, was retired after an illustrious service record.

Here are some of its service highlights:

Delivered from Airbus’ Hamburg facility on: 28 July 2008

First commercial flight: Dubai-New York JFK on 01 August 2008

Last commercial flight: Singapore-Dubai on 08 March 2020

Total number of flights: 6,319

Airports visited: 62

Manchester Airport signs direct SAF supply agreement with Fulcrum BioEnergy

Manchester Airport signed (28-Oct-2021) an MoU with Fulcrum BioEnergy Limited UK for the direct supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to the airport.

The partnership aims to replace up to 10% of fuel used by aircraft at the airport with SAF within five years of Fulcrum's new NorthPoint SAF refinery becoming operational.

Manchester Airports Group CSR and airspace change director Neil Robinson said the agreement is a "landmark moment in our journey towards a decarbonised aviation sector".

UK Government Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng called the partnership "a huge leap forward for the long term competitiveness of Britain's aerospace sector". [more - original PR]

Original report: Manchester Airport to become the first airport in the UK to have a direct sustainable jet fuel supply through partnership with Fulcrum BioEnergy Limited UK

The transport of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) direct from production plant to Manchester Airport via existing pipeline will be a first for the UK

Fulcrum BioEnergy Limited UK is developing a new SAF refinery at Stanlow called Fulcrum NorthPoint

The SAF development could create 100s of green jobs in the North West during its construction

Manchester Airport will become the first in the UK to have a direct feed of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) thanks to a partnership between Manchester Airports Group (MAG) and Fulcrum BioEnergy Limited UK (Fulcrum).

MAG – the owner of Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Fulcrum, which will support the development and delivery of SAF produced at a new waste to fuels biorefinery, in Stanlow, Cheshire.

As part of the agreement – backed by Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng - SAF will be supplied to Manchester Airport through a pipeline that already runs between Stanlow and the UK’s third largest gateway.

Fulcrum is a pioneer in the conversion of non-recyclable residual wastes into sustainable fuels. The new biorefinery, Fulcrum NorthPoint, is part of wider plans to establish the North West as the leading producer of SAF in the UK.

The partnership will also work to support a sustainable recovery from the pandemic, promoting green skills and jobs across the . Research by E4Tech in a Sustainable Aviation publication from 2020, showed that a North West SAF cluster could generate up to 1,520 jobs and £219m GVA annually in the North West and a total of 6,500 jobs and £929m GVA annually across the UK.

Fulcrum and MAG’s partnership will work to deliver on the opportunity SAF presents to decarbonise the aviation industry and could see up to 10% of the fuel used by aircraft at Manchester Airport replaced with SAF within five years of the Fulcrum NorthPoint facility becoming operational. The partnership will provide airlines operating from Manchester Airport – the UK’s third busiest airport – the ability to use SAF to help toward the decarbonisation of their flights.

Neil Robinson, MAG CSR and Airspace Change Director said:

“Today really is a landmark moment in our journey towards a decarbonised aviation sector. By working towards a future supply of SAF, direct to Manchester Airport via existing pipelines from a local refinery, we’re making sustainable operations accessible for airlines based here.”

“The introduction of SAF is testament to the innovation we have seen, and the collaboration between airports, airlines, the Government and suppliers like Fulcrum to achieve real progress towards our goal of Net Zero for UK aviation by 2050.”

“We are committed to ensuring that this progress continues through our role on the Government’s Jet Zero Council, on Sustainable Aviation and through our own targets in our CSR Strategy where we’re working to becoming Net Zero at our airports by 2038.”

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said:

“This partnership is a huge leap forward for the long-term competitiveness of Britain’s aerospace sector, demonstrating how, by going green, industry can create jobs and help level up across the UK.”

“Cleaner aerospace and aviation is at the centre of our plans to end the UK’s contribution to climate change by 2050. That is why we are backing sustainable aviation fuel with £180 million of support and working with industry to turbocharge low carbon aerospace innovation with £3.9 billion.”

Fulcrum NorthPoint will produce approximately 100 million litres of SAF per year – which when blended 50/50 with traditional jet fuel, could fill the fuel tanks of approximately 1,200 Boeing 777-300s. The fuel produced will have a CO2 footprint at least 70% lower than that of its traditional jet fuel equivalent and will be produced from residual household and commercial wastes, which would otherwise be destined for landfill or incineration.

Once blended and certified, the SAF can be used in aircraft without the need for modifications. Today’s announcement comes after MAG published its annual CSR Report last week detailing the Group’s work over the last 12 months in tackling climate change. MAG also announced that it is now offering passengers at all three of its airports the opportunity to offset their flight emissions in partnership with CarbonClick to support sustainability projects in the UK and abroad.

Jeff Ovens, Fulcrum Bioenergy Limited UK Managing Director said:

“Support for SAF in the UK has reached new heights and the development of the Fulcrum NorthPoint SAF facility in Cheshire will bring significant volumes of much needed low carbon fuel for airlines, either those based here in the UK, or flying in from overseas.”

“Our partnership with MAG as an airport operator will bridge airlines and fuel suppliers and make SAF accessible and more widespread within the sector. This collaboration will also support our ambition to cementing the North West as a centre for excellence for SAF in the UK, driving forward the Prime Minister’s 10 point plan for an industrial revolution.”

"The aviation industry is working hard towards the Net Zero 2050 target, and through our joint work on the Jet Zero Council alongside the Government, SAF will play an integral role in achieving it.”

MAG has been an industry leader in driving the decarbonisation of aviation, becoming the first airport group in the UK to be certified as carbon neutral in 2016 and is one of only two airport operators to sit on the Government’s Jet Zero Council.

The Group was also a founding member of industry sustainability coalition Sustainable Aviation in 2005 and helped to spearhead the adoption of the world’s first decarbonisation road-map for achieving net zero emissions from UK aviation by 2050. SAF will be one of the key mechanisms for achieving this target, alongside the introduction of more efficient aircraft technology and air traffic management changes.

MAG’s partnership with Fulcrum also follows the announcement last year of a competition to offer five years of free landing charges to the first zero emission flight from a MAG airport, valued at over £1m, demonstrating the Group’s commitment to the decarbonisation of the wider aviation sector.

MAG is the UK’s largest group of airports and will also use its new partnership with Fulcrum to explore opportunities to supply SAF to its other two airports at London Stansted and East Midlands.

Fulcrum BioEnergy Limited UK is a subsidiary of Fulcrum Bioenergy, Inc., which was founded in 2007, is a leader in the development of waste to low carbon transportation fuels and has attracted world class energy, airline and development partners since its inception. It is currently commissioning the world’s first household waste to fuels facility – the Sierra BioFuels Plant – located in Nevada, US.

The Fulcrum NorthPoint facility is in development at Stanlow and will be unique in the UK SAF industry. The project will use proven technologies currently being deployed at its facility in Nevada, therefore significantly reducing typical ‘first of a kind’ risks normally associated with new technology. Fulcrum was recently shortlisted for funding from the Department for Transport’s ‘Green Fuels, Green Skies’ competition, the proceeds of which will help develop the NorthPoint project further.

Tim Alderslade, CEO Airlines UK said:

“SAF is today’s technology and proof positive that UK aviation has a bright and sustainable future ahead of it on our road to net zero carbon. Today’s announcement from MAG and Fulcrum marks a key milestone, as innovation moves towards reality with airlines soon able to make use of SAF from Manchester Airport, lowering our sector’s environmental impact and showing just what can be done here in the UK.”

Councillor Louise Gittins, Cheshire West and Chester Council said:

"The agreement between Fulcrum and Manchester Airports Group has the potential to be a transformative step forward for sustainable aviation, for the Ellesmere Port industrial area and for the North West.

“Subject to a robust planning process and extensive engagement with communities, Fulcrum can support West Cheshire's ambition to become a world-leading location for clean growth, create high quality STEM jobs within the region and support the decarbonisation of a hard-to-reach sector."

ElectricAir operates first electric aircraft Cook Strait crossing

ElectricAir, via its official LinkedIn account, stated (01-Oct-2021) on 01-Nov-2021, the company operated its Pipistrel Aircraft Alpha Electro from Omaka in New Zealand's South Island to Wellington, marking the first crossing of the Cook Strait by an electric aircraft.