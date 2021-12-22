Australia domestic airfare bargains as Rex and Bonza grow in 2022
Competition is set to heat up dramatically in the Australian domestic sector next year, and two smaller players will be contributing to this trend as they look to establish or expand their market footholds. Regional Express Holdings (Rex) aims to ramp up its new domestic jet services, while the LCC Bonza plans to launch its own jet operations early in 2022.
Qantas, Jetstar and Virgin Australia will remain by far the dominant airlines in the domestic market. However, Rex in particular could put pressure on fares as it goes head-to-head with the majors in some markets, and Bonza will be looking to pick off underserved routes while avoiding direct competition.
