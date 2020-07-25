Angkasa Pura II seeks RFPs for Medan airport 'hub' development
Around the world there are numerous smaller airports where the management believes that they can be transformed into international hubs, and CAPA has chronicled them in the past.
Now, Indonesia's fourth busiest airport, Medan's Kualanamu International Airport (KNO), is advertising the same objectives. PT Angkasa Pura II is seeking a strategic partner to turn Medan's airport into an international transit hub. The airport serves a region of 50 million people and advertises that it handled 12 million passengers in 2019.
But Medan’s airport has similar hurdles to overcome as do the others.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.