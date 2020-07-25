Angkasa Pura II seeks RFPs for Medan airport 'hub' development

Around the world there are numerous smaller airports where the management believes that they can be transformed into international hubs, and CAPA has chronicled them in the past.

Now, Indonesia's fourth busiest airport, Medan's Kualanamu International Airport (KNO), is advertising the same objectives. PT Angkasa Pura II is seeking a strategic partner to turn Medan's airport into an international transit hub. The airport serves a region of 50 million people and advertises that it handled 12 million passengers in 2019.

But Medan’s airport has similar hurdles to overcome as do the others.