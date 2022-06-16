AirAsia airlines make progress on recovery goals – Part 2: Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines

The AirAsia group airlines have all managed to increase their operations in recent months, as the group targets a near-total recovery in domestic capacity in 2022.

International capacity has taken longer to build momentum, but has the potential to rise more rapidly in the second half of the year.

The first part of this analysis focused on the group’s overall goal of reaching 93% of pre-pandemic domestic capacity by the end of this year – which would represent a significant increase from 60% in the first quarter. Part one also examined the rebuilding efforts of AirAsia Malaysia, which is the largest of the group’s airlines and therefore its key contributor.

Part two focuses on Thai AirAsia, AirAsia Indonesia and AirAsia Philippines. The latter two are much smaller players in their home markets than AirAsia’s Malaysian and Thai operations, but the group sees great growth potential in the Indonesian and Philippine franchises.

Recovery rates differ among the four group airlines, primarily depending on the policy decisions of their respective governments. But in each case the trend is moving in the right direction.