Air France-KLM vs TAP Air Portugal in Fortaleza

The launch of Fortaleza flights from Paris CDG and Amsterdam a year ago in 2018 has added a third destination in Brazil for each of Air France and KLM. Both continue to operate considerably more capacity to São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, but Fortaleza has contributed to a double digit percentage expansion in Air France-KLM's Brazil capacity.

Under a three way partnership Air France, KLM and GOL established a hub in the Brazilian city of Fortaleza in May-2018. Air France-KLM's commercial partnership with GOL provides feed to/from the long haul routes and has contributed to Fortaleza Airport's growth. The three airlines have collectively transported more than 2.5 million passengers on domestic and international flights in the first year of their cooperation.

In addition to the services operated by Air France and KLM, TAP Air Portugal's Lisbon service makes it the largest operator from Europe to Fortaleza, a market that is also served by Condor (from Frankfurt).

However, with its Fortaleza operations, Air France-KLM is challenging TAP Air Portugal's leadership in the Europe-Brazil market.