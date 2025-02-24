Air Dolomiti: opportunity knocks for Lufthansa’s Italian regional airline

Air Dolomiti recently completed its fleet expansion to 26 regional jets and growth in its workforce to 1,200 employees, located at its corporate HQ in Verona and its two main operational bases at Venice and Florence.

Lufthansa Group has had a stake in Air Dolomiti since 1999 and has owned it outright since 2003. It does not separately report traffic or financial data for its Italian subsidiary, whose fleet is a minnow compared with its leviathan parent's 731 aircraft (as at 3-Feb-2025).

Air Dolomiti was launched in 1991 to connect smaller Italian cities to European destinations, focusing on frequency, schedule and service quality. Much of its original mission has remained under Lufthansa ownership, albeit with added emphasis on feeding its parent's hubs at Frankfurt and Munich, while also linking these hubs with some airports outside Italy.

Lufthansa is now integrating its 41%-owned affiliate ITA Airways into the group, highlighting Italy's importance to the group.

With the addition of another group hub at Rome, Air Dolomiti's opportunities are likely to grow.