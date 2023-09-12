Abu Dhabi’s new terminal: a symbol of the commitment to support sustainable economic development

Abu Dhabi’s airport tends to play second fiddle to Dubai International and arguably to Doha as well in the public perception, and a large part of the reason for that is the long delay to its Midfield terminal – the main one presently lacking the air bridges that are de rigueur at its peer airports.

The state-of-the-art new terminal is now scheduled to open in Nov-2023, coinciding with the global COP climate in Dubai. It should assist in efforts to diversify the oil and carbon-related economy across the UAE as a whole.

A great deal of emphasis has been placed on sustainability, as one might expect, but also on ‘seamless’ travel, aided by biometric technology.

There are also a few hints of luxury of course. Well, this is the UAE isn’t it?

Meanwhile, the airport continues to benefit from its designation as a US border control immigration facility, the only one in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.