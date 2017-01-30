Malaysia's AirAsia X: plans to lease two used 777-300ERs for London Gatwick summer 2017 relaunch
Malaysian long haul low cost airline AirAsia X is planning to dry lease two 777-300ERs from 2Q2017 to support the resumption of services to London Gatwick in Jun-2017. Its joint venture airline in Thailand is also aiming to launch long haul services to Europe in summer 2017 with a new route to Frankfurt, using the group’s existing A330-300ceo fleet.
The lease of second hand 777-300ERs enables AirAsia X to accelerate the relaunch of flights between its main home market of Malaysia and Europe. Previously AirAsia X was intending to wait for the delivery of the A330-900neo to resume long haul flights, which it last operated in 2012 with inefficient A340-300s.
The group was initially aiming to start operating A330-900neos from 2018, but first delivery has been delayed to early 2019. Short term leases on two 777-300ERs therefore give AirAsia X at least an 18 month jump on resuming London – a strategically important market.
However, the 777-300ERs come with high risks and costs, particularly given the current market conditions and the relatively low density full service airline configuration that AirAsia X inherits with the aircraft. [3015 words]
