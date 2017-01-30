Malaysia's AirAsia X: plans to lease two used 777-300ERs for London Gatwick summer 2017 relaunch

Malaysian long haul low cost airline AirAsia X is planning to dry lease two 777-300ERs from 2Q2017 to support the resumption of services to London Gatwick in Jun-2017. Its joint venture airline in Thailand is also aiming to launch long haul services to Europe in summer 2017 with a new route to Frankfurt, using the group’s existing A330-300ceo fleet.

The lease of second hand 777-300ERs enables AirAsia X to accelerate the relaunch of flights between its main home market of Malaysia and Europe. Previously AirAsia X was intending to wait for the delivery of the A330-900neo to resume long haul flights, which it last operated in 2012 with inefficient A340-300s.

The group was initially aiming to start operating A330-900neos from 2018, but first delivery has been delayed to early 2019. Short term leases on two 777-300ERs therefore give AirAsia X at least an 18 month jump on resuming London – a strategically important market.

However, the 777-300ERs come with high risks and costs, particularly given the current market conditions and the relatively low density full service airline configuration that AirAsia X inherits with the aircraft. [3015 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: AirAsia X only operates medium haul routes

AirAsia X selects 777-300ER over A350-900

A350-900neo first delivery delayed until early 2019

AirAsia X unable to secure high density 777-300ERs with 10 abreast economy cabin

AirAsia X London operation could have unusually high costs for an LCC

Kuala Lumpur-London market is extremely competitive

Malaysia Airlines' downgauge to A350s to result in more rational capacity levels

AirAsia X will need to be very aggressive on price

AirAsia X also plans to serve Frankfurt

Bangkok-Frankfurt is also intensely competitive

Resuming the Kuala Lumpur-London route requires the right aircraft at the right cost Graphs and data: AirAsia X Group fleet summary: as of 25-Jan-2017

Kuala Lumpur to London one way seat capacity by airline: Sep-2011 to Jul-2017

Bangkok to Frankfurt one way seat capacity by airline: Sep-2011 to Jul-2017

