India-Philippines: rapid growth, A321neo technology leads to Cebu Pacific-PAL traffic rights battle

Direct flights in the fast growing India-Philippines market are likely to resume by 2018, with service from at least one Philippine carrier. Cebu Pacific Air, Philippine Airlines (PAL) and Philippines AirAsia are all seeking traffic rights to serve India and are keen to serve Delhi.

PAL suspended nonstop service to Delhi 2011, and one-stop services via Bangkok in 2013. The Manila-Delhi market quickly proved to be too small back in 2011 to support nonstop services, but it has since more than doubled in size, making the route more viable. New generation narrowbody technology also significantly improves the route’s prospect.

PAL and Cebu Pacific would both use the A321neo on Manila-Delhi. Philippines AirAsia could potentially use the A320neo to operate the route nonstop in the future, but is initially seeking rights via Bangkok using A320ceos. The Cebu Pacific and PAL nonstop proposals are more likely to sway Philippine authorities, who will soon have to decide on how to allocate the only seven weekly Philippines-India frequencies available under the two countries' air services agreement. [3206 words]

Unlock the following content in this report:

Subheadings: India-Philippines is a relatively large market, given its unserved status

Philippine Airlines suspended nonstop services to New Delhi in Oct-2011

PAL dropped one-stop services to New Delhi in 2013

Rapid Philippines-India growth makes nonstop services potentially viable

India is the only major source market for the Philippines without nonstop services

Filipino visitor numbers to India have also been on the rise – but from a much smaller base

A321neos are ideal for the Manila-Delhi route

Delhi is the only sensible Indian destination for Philippine carriers

Cebu Pacific could serve New Delhi with A321neos in 2018

Philippine Airlines also plans to use A321neos for New Delhi route

AirAsia seeks to serve Manila-New Delhi via Bangkok

A split award between Cebu Pacific and PAL is most sensible

The Philippines needs to expand the bilateral with India – the faster the better Graphs and data: Indian annual visitor numbers to the Philippines and year-over-year growth: 2010 to 2016

Filipino resident annual visitor numbers to India and year-over-year growth: 2010 to 2015

Please login to continue reading or find out more about CAPA Membership below.