Creditors committee criticises EU antitrust concerns against Lufthansa's acquisition of NIKI

airberlin creditors committee chief representative Dr Frank Kebekus stated (13-Dec-2017) the position of the European Commission against Deutsche Lufthansa AG's proposed acquisition of NIKI is "incomprehensible". Dr Kebekus said Lufthansa had been awarded the rights to acquire NIKI after the "end of a fair and transparent procedure", with the airline group being the "only bidder to offer solutions to... complex issues". Dr Kebekus said due to Lufthansa withdrawing from acquiring NIKI, a full repayment of the EUR150 million bridging loan from the Federal Government "becomes less likely". [more - original PR - German]