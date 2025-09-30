30-Sep-2025 11:05 AM
WTTC: US remains most powerful travel and tourism market, but 'could lose its competitive edge'
World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) reported (29-Sep-2025) the following highlights from its Economic Impact Research Trends report:
- Italy's travel and tourism sector reached USD248.3 billion in 2024, underpinned by "strong international visitor spend and a booming meetings and events industry";
- Germany's travel and tourism industry contributed USD525 billion to GDP in 2024;
- Despite losing GBP2.2 billion in international visitor spending during 2024, the UK added USD367 billion to its economy;
- France, the world's "most visited destination", generated over USD289 billion from travel and tourism in 2024, while Spain, the "second most visited country in the world", added USD270 billion;
- The US remains "the world's most powerful travel and tourism market", contributing USD2.6 trillion to GDP in 2024. However, WTTC forecasts international visitor spending in the US will fall by USD12.5 billion in 2025, leaving growth at +0.7%. WTTC warned that "without destination promotion, traveller-friendly policies, and reduced visa costs, it could lose its competitive edge";
- China, the "world's second largest" travel and tourism market, contributed USD1.64 trillion to its economy in 2024 and is forecast to increase by 22.7% year-on-year in 2025, adding USD260 billion to its economy;
- Japan had a USD310.5 billion contribution in 2024 and is forecast to add USD13.8 billion to its GDP in 2025 to reach almost USD325 billion;
- The Middle East remains "one of the fastest growing regions in the world for travel and tourism", with Saudi Arabia "continuing to stand out as a global powerhouse, with inbound visitor spend surging and infrastructure investment reaching record levels". WTTC said: "Across the region, capital is flowing into airports, cruise terminals, and cutting-edge hospitality projects, signalling long-term confidence in its ambition to become a global tourism hub";
- Travel and tourism supported 357 million jobs in 2024 and is set to increase to 371 million in 2025, along with an increase in the sector's share of global employment;
- By 2035, one in eight jobs worldwide will be supported by travel and tourism, with an additional 91 million new jobs supported, the majority in Asia Pacific, resulting in one in three new jobs globally supported by the sector. [more - original PR]