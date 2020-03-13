Become a CAPA Member
13-Mar-2020 10:07 AM

WTTC: 'Little evidence' to show Europe-US travel ban will stop spread of coronavirus

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) president and CEO Gloria Guevara stated (12-Mar-2020) "there is little evidence" to show the ban of visitors from Europe to the US "will stop the spread of Covid-19", as it is "already a pandemic and is spreading within communities domestically". She advised priority instead be put on "public health within the country and mitigating the potential harm to individuals, that will be impacted by this ban". [more - original PR]

