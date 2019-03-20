WTTC: Egypt 'the fastest-growing country in North Africa' in 2018

World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) stated (18-Mar-2019) the 16.5% year-on-year growth in Egypt's travel and tourism sector in 2018 made the country "the fastest-growing country in North Africa" and the second fastest growing country in Africa, after Ethiopia. WTTC stated: "This growth has been linked to the improved security infrastructure, which has helped to attract international visitors back to Egypt's shores, and has allowed major travel companies to restart operations in popular destinations such as Sharm el-Sheikh". Egypt's performance in 2018 follows "record growth" of 54.8% in 2017. WTTC reported the following details:

Egypt's travel and tourism sector contributed EGP528.7 billion (USD30.6 billion), equivalent to 11.9% of GDP, and supported 2.5 million jobs in 2018. More than one in 10 travel jobs in Africa are located in Egypt;

International tourists spent more than EGP218.1 billion (USD12.6 billion) in Egypt in 2018. The largest inbound markets were Germany (13%), Russia (12%), the UK (7%), Saudi Arabia (6%) and Italy (3%);

Travel and tourism's contribution to Egypt's GDP is projected to grow 5.4% in 2019.