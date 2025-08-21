Wizz Air to reopen Tuzla base in Dec-2025

Tuzla Canton allocated EUR615,000 in subsidies for 2025 to support Wizz Air's Tuzla services, with annual funding set to increase to EUR1 million from 2026 and 2028, and Wizz Air receiving EUR6 per arriving passenger for new services. The reopening followed Wizz Air's closure of its Tuzla base in September 2023, when it suspended most Tuzla services and relocated two aircraft1.