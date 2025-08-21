Wizz Air to reopen Tuzla base in Dec-2025
Wizz Air announced (19-Aug-2025) plans to reopen a base at Tuzla International Airport on 12-Dec-2025, further expanding operations in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The carrier will station one A321neo at the airport from Dec-2025 and a second by Mar-2026 to launch the following services:
- Cologne/Bonn: Three times weekly from 12-Dec-2025;
- Maastricht: Three times weekly from 12-Dec-2025;
- Malmö: Twice weekly from 13-Dec-2025, increasing to four times weekly from Apr-2026;
- Hamburg: Twice weekly from 14-Dec-2025, increasing to three times weekly from Apr-2026;
- Gothenburg: Twice weekly from 29-Mar-2026;
- Berlin Brandenburg: Three times weekly from 30-Mar-2026;
- Frankfurt Hahn: Three times weekly from 31-Mar-2026;
- Larnaca: Twice weekly from 31-Mar-2026;
- Paris Beauvais: Three times weekly from 31-Mar-2026;
Wizz Air stated the expansion will make it "the market leader in Bosnia and Herzegovina". Wizz Air initially launched operations in Tuzla in 2015. As previously reported by CAPA, the airline closed its Tuzla Airport base in Sep-2023, with the suspension of most Tuzla services and relocation of two aircraft. [more - original PR - Tuzla International Airport] [more - original PR - Swedavia]
Background ✨
Tuzla Canton allocated EUR615,000 in subsidies for 2025 to support Wizz Air's Tuzla services, with annual funding set to increase to EUR1 million from 2026 and 2028, and Wizz Air receiving EUR6 per arriving passenger for new services. The reopening followed Wizz Air's closure of its Tuzla base in September 2023, when it suspended most Tuzla services and relocated two aircraft1.